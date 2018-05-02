Industry Leader Appointed CEO of Largest Addiction Treatment Center in Washington, D.C. Area

Brickner, who has over 30 years of experience developing and implementing programs in diverse communities, has dedicated his life to ensure individuals and families suffering from substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health disorders receive the highest quality clinical and therapeutic care.

"I was attracted to Recovery Centers of America by its reputation and their commitment to getting people the level of care they need with 24/7 operations, door-to-door services and master's-level staff training," said Brickner. "Integrity is key when delivering addiction treatment services and the level of service and work here is beyond reproach."

Among his accomplishments as a leader in treatment program implementation, Brickner most recently created and executed The Family Effect Foundation, a nonprofit corporation to fundraise for services at the Phoenix Center in South Carolina, where he worked as executive director. His work focuses on expanding addiction treatment services in communities who need affordable, accessible care and sees RCA as the best place to do that.

Brickner also served as president and CEO of Baltimore City's Substance Use Systems where he managed a yearly budget of $50 million to provide uninsured and underinsured individuals access to addiction treatment. There, he oversaw the management of treatment services for the city, working among 70 treatment agencies.

Earlier in his career Brickner was appointed as the city of Denver's first 'drug czar' serving as Director of the Office of Drug Strategy where he launched a program to provide housing and treatment for homeless young adults with SUD.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam to our team," says RCA's Chief Operations Officer J.P. Christen. "He is one of the most accomplished leaders in this industry. His passion for erasing the stigma of addiction and delivery of innovative treatment to families struggling with addiction will help thousands access the high-quality care that's desperately needed in Washington, D.C."

Brickner holds two masters' degrees— one in public administration from Clemson University, and another in executive leadership from the University of Maryland, College Park. He received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact:

Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications

Bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contacts:

Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC.

Ph: 484-534-3306

tony@defaziocommunications.com

Kerri Del Collo

Ph: 484-534-3323

kerri@defaziocommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leader-appointed-ceo-of-largest-addiction-treatment-center-in-washington-dc-area-300640859.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

http:www.recoverycentersofamerica.com

