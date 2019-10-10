Industry Leader Aromafloria Introduces Cannafloria Essentials

The launch of Cannafloria Essentials comes at a time when consumers are extremely interested in hemp beauty and cannabis products—seventy percent of adults would consider treating their ailments with cannabis products instead of traditional solutions, according to Nielsen 1 .

The innovative product line contains an expertly developed blend of Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, mood-enhancing cannabis terpenes, and Cannafloria's proprietary THT™ technology. While each ingredient provides its own benefits, when used synergistically they pack a potent punch for mind and body, without the psycho-active effects traditionally associated with cannabis.

Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil : Also known as hemp seed oil, cannabis sativa seed oil is antioxidant rich and contains both omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, as well as vitamin E, offering rich hydration and powerful amino acids to erase signs of aging.

Sharon Christie, CEO of Aromafloria and Cannafloria Essentials, has been devoted to sharing the benefits of hemp cannabis and aromatherapy throughout her 30-year career as a pharmacist, chemist and aromatherapist. "There are over 200 terpenes found in the cannabis plant that, when combined with essential oils, can comfort a spectrum of emotional and physical needs, offering a mood-modulating solution for nearly any problem," says Christie. "With Cannafloria Essentials, we aim to change the reputation of the cannabis plant by focusing on the non-psychoactive and completely legal elements of the plant that can help users achieve balance and wellness." According to Christie, Cannafloria Essentials products are designed to cozy-up with the body's endocannabinoid and limbic systems to center the chi and support the natural state of balance and wellness, all without THC and without causing a "high." To spread this message, Cannafloria also seeks to educate consumers on cannabis, the hemp plant, terpenes, essential oils and more with Cannafloria University, an online information platform https://cannafloria.com/university.

Cannafloria Essentials features hemp products in seven aromas or "moods" that use hemp terpenes and the power of aromatherapy to boost any mindset, including:

Be Sensual : Powered by the soothing terpene nerolidol and infused with Neroli and Sandalwood, the Be Sensual collection scintillates and reawakens the senses. Available as a Roll-On, Inhalation Pouch, Mood Mist, Bath Fizz, Bath Milk, Body Lotion, Shower & Bath Bubble, Hand Crème and Sugar Scrub.

In addition to hemp bath products, Cannafloria Essentials also offers a portable Aromatherapy Diffuser to transform any space into a relaxing retreat, with 32 USDA Certified Organic essential oils to match any mood.

Cannafloria Essentials products range in price from $5.00 - $25.00 and are available at www.cannafloria.com.

About Aromafloria

Aromafloria is a proudly women-owned manufacturer of aromatherapy products with ethically sourced, sustainable, cruelty-free, paraben-free and dye-free ingredients in an FDA-certified, USDA Certified Organic, and Green-E certified facility that is 100% wind powered. For more than 30 years, they have applied "green chemistry" principles to create safe, premium products that naturally benefit both customers and Mother Earth. This unwavering dedication has earned them the esteemed reputation as a global, green e-leader in the aromatherapy world and has led to the creation of a sister-brand, Cannafloria.

About Cannafloria Essentials

Cannafloria Essentials is an aromatherapy and body care line formulated with THT™ (Thera-Hemp Terpenes™), cannabis sativa seed oil, and cannabis terpenes to help consumers breathe in the moment and reconnect with the mind and body. These supercharged ingredients and essential oils satisfy any wellness craving and can be used as a convenient on-the-go aromatherapy solution providing users with a complete mood makeover that allows them to be in the now. Cannafloria's revolutionary, ethically crafted hemp-infused products are all natural and vegan-based, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and dye-free—all manufactured in a USDA Certified Organic, 100% wind-powered facility.

