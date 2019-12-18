Industry Leader Braskem selects CenturyLink SD-WAN Solution for Global Operations

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem, the largest thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, selected global technology provider CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) to deliver a global SD-WAN network solution to more than 50 of its locations across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. This SD-WAN network will go through more than 130 balanced MPLS and dedicated internet links with a connection to the private cloud through CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions. This provides Braskem with a positive user experience and an efficient, secure way to access applications and transport business data.

(PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

"We needed a global vendor we could rely on to plan and manage our network infrastructure so we can focus on faster innovation, improve end user experience and deepen processes to accelerate growth in digital business," said André Oliveira, senior infrastructure operations manager for Braskem. "With CenturyLink's SD-WAN solution, Braskem now has the flexibility to leverage diverse network resources and provide faster user access to business applications, whether in the public cloud or on-premise."

CenturyLink will provide Braskem with a software-defined wide area network that can quickly deploy branch sites, deliver cost savings with private and public networks, and provide optimized cloud connectivity and application-aware routing.

"We provide secure, scalable and cost-effective public and private network connections through a broad range of connectivity types, allowing companies to be nimble and helping to decrease risks," said Luis Ramos, Global Accounts Management Director for CenturyLink in Latin America. "CenturyLink's SD-WAN solution is ideal for companies such as Braskem which is seeking to drive network performance, simplify network operations and promote business growth with higher visibility and control."

To support this complex structure, Braskem will also use CenturyLink Network Management Service. This will help provide continuous and attentive network monitoring with proactive and preventive actions, as well as data extraction and consolidation for analysis, reporting and improvement recommendations.

CenturyLink SD-WAN provides Braskem with the ability to create safe, private networks over a mix of public and private infrastructure, with site-to-site encryption regardless of access or transport technology used. The solution also provides centralized management and control to steer traffic on an application-by-application basis or by access type, enabling the connection of disparate sites across a variety of backbone connections.

The CenturyLink SD-WAN solution with hybrid connectivity has the flexibility to meet Braskem's needs, react at a moment's notice and evolve to support their digital business growth.

Key facts about CenturyLink SD-WAN:

CenturyLink offers a comprehensive, flexible SD-WAN solutions portfolio featuring Versa Networks, Cisco Meraki and Cisco Viptela technologies.

We offer flexible pricing and packages with the ability to sell and deliver SD-WAN Over-the-Top (OTT), bundled with CenturyLink transport, seamlessly integrating multiple underlying connectivity options including MPLS/IP VPN, Broadband, dedicated internet, LTE and Ethernet.

We offer network and SD-WAN consulting resources to ease the burden of SD-WAN adoption and transformation, helping organizations standardize, modernize and optimize their networks.

For the second time in three years, CenturyLink was named the Global SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year by Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) and, this year, received that same recognition for North America .

CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions offer:

Predictable and Reliable Performance: Enterprises can maintain control over the end-to-end performance of applications as they migrate them to public cloud.

Simplified Security: When choosing private connectivity, the applications being migrated to the cloud and optimized are within a trusted perimeter.

Global Connectivity: Enterprises can connect offices around the world to the local cloud and data center resources needed to run mission-critical applications.

Multi Cloud Approach: Enterprises can use Cloud Connect with a substantial number of cloud service providers (CSP), supporting the multi-cloud approach.

Relationships: CenturyLink works together with CSPs in the development of connectivity options. For example, CenturyLink is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Additional Resources:

About Braskem

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://news.centurylink.com

