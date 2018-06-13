Industry Leader CBD Naturals® to Bring Insight, Technology and Party to International Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver

The International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) was founded in 2014 to bring culture, activism and community to the ever-expanding industry. This year, CBD Naturals® will launch a wide array of products, including CBD and terpene infused beverages, concentrates, dietary supplements, skincare and more, featuring colloidal and liposomal technology to create more bioavailable ingredients for better absorption.

"As a long-time collaborator in the CBD space, I look forward to sharing our latest innovations in products and technology with the amazing cannabis community," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc, a company that broke $400 million in value at the beginning of this year. "Innovation isn't something we stumbled on – it's part of our history and our future."

CBD Naturals® will launch 10 new brands, including RASA™ - Coconut Water Beverages, N2O™ - Nootropic Beverages & Oral Sprays, PFX™- Beverage Enhancers, Health Water™ - Still and Sparkling Water, FAST CBD RELIEF™ - Pain Relief Products, Bliss Me™ Hops-Derived CBD Beverage Enhancers, HempRain® -Flavored Sparkling Beverages, TruSpectrum® CBD tinctures and bulk distillates, Floré™ CBD-Infused Skincare and more.

CBD Naturals® products provide antioxidants at a cellular level as well as a vitamin and mineral boost directly to the cells; they are designed to support hydration, energy and the immune system.

The two-day conference takes place at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver; more details on the event are available at https://internationalcbc.com/.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

Contact:

Logan Lidster

logan@carlsbadnaturals.com

844-877-7908

