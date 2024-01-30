Industry leader, Colonel Andre Cap, U.S. Army, retired, joins Velico As Chief Military Liaison Officer

News provided by

Velico Medical, Inc

30 Jan, 2024, 14:37 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velico are happy to announce the appointment of Colonel Andrew (Andre) P. Cap, U.S. Army, retired, as their Chief Military Liaison Officer. With over 310 peer-reviewed articles and over 12000 citations, Colonel Cap, MD, PhD, is an internationally respected clinician-scientist in the field of trauma and critical care hematology.

Continue Reading
Velico President & CEO, Richard Meehan welcomes Andre Cap to the company as Chief Military Liaison Officer
Velico President & CEO, Richard Meehan welcomes Andre Cap to the company as Chief Military Liaison Officer

He has recently retired from the U.S. Army, where he served as Director of Research, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR). In that capacity, he managed over 350 personnel and a budget of over $55M in executing the DoD's primary intramural research program in combat casualty care. Prior to this role, he led the U.S. Army's Blood Research Program.

He has worked extensively with the Armed Services Blood Program, Special Operations Command and Joint Trauma System (JTS) on a variety of blood and combat casualty care challenges. He served as Co-Chairman of the NATO Blood Panel and as a contributor to the NATO Prehospital Care Improvement Initiative. 

As Chief Military Liaison Officer, Colonel Cap, ret., will develop existing and new relationships and military projects in the field of spray dried plasma production and novel blood technologies.

"We are extremely honored to have such an incredible leader and scientific innovator as Colonel Cap on board to advance the development and growth of our innovative blood technologies within the Military arena, especially at this time of urgent need for all allied forces," says Richard Meehan, President and CEO Velico.

"I'm looking forward not only to taking on the challenges of this new role and contributing to the successful roll out of these important lifesaving technologies to armed services blood centre programs throughout the allied world, but also to bring new and innovative thinking about the role of dried plasma in military operations," says Colonel Andre Cap, ret., Chief Military Liaison Officer, Velico.

About Velico:
Velico Medical, Inc. is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.

SOURCE Velico Medical, Inc

Also from this source

Velico Medical launches Blood Center Education Program with South Texas Blood & Tissue

Velico Medical launches Blood Center Education Program with South Texas Blood & Tissue

Velico Medical is proud to announce the launch of its Blood Center Education Program (BCEP) at South Texas Blood & Tissue (STB&T), a subsidiary of...
Velico Medical launches Blood Center Education Program with South Texas Blood & Tissue

Velico Medical launches Blood Center Education Program with South Texas Blood & Tissue

Velico Medical is proud to announce the launch of its Blood Center Education Program (BCEP) at South Texas Blood & Tissue (STB&T), a subsidiary of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.