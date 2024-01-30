Industry leader, Colonel Andre Cap, U.S. Army, retired, joins Velico As Chief Military Liaison Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velico are happy to announce the appointment of Colonel Andrew (Andre) P. Cap, U.S. Army, retired, as their Chief Military Liaison Officer. With over 310 peer-reviewed articles and over 12000 citations, Colonel Cap, MD, PhD, is an internationally respected clinician-scientist in the field of trauma and critical care hematology.

Velico President & CEO, Richard Meehan welcomes Andre Cap to the company as Chief Military Liaison Officer

He has recently retired from the U.S. Army, where he served as Director of Research, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR). In that capacity, he managed over 350 personnel and a budget of over $55M in executing the DoD's primary intramural research program in combat casualty care. Prior to this role, he led the U.S. Army's Blood Research Program.

He has worked extensively with the Armed Services Blood Program, Special Operations Command and Joint Trauma System (JTS) on a variety of blood and combat casualty care challenges. He served as Co-Chairman of the NATO Blood Panel and as a contributor to the NATO Prehospital Care Improvement Initiative.

As Chief Military Liaison Officer, Colonel Cap, ret., will develop existing and new relationships and military projects in the field of spray dried plasma production and novel blood technologies.

"We are extremely honored to have such an incredible leader and scientific innovator as Colonel Cap on board to advance the development and growth of our innovative blood technologies within the Military arena, especially at this time of urgent need for all allied forces," says Richard Meehan, President and CEO Velico.

"I'm looking forward not only to taking on the challenges of this new role and contributing to the successful roll out of these important lifesaving technologies to armed services blood centre programs throughout the allied world, but also to bring new and innovative thinking about the role of dried plasma in military operations," says Colonel Andre Cap, ret., Chief Military Liaison Officer, Velico.

About Velico:

Velico Medical, Inc. is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.

SOURCE Velico Medical, Inc