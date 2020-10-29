Industry Leader Context Summits Announces Miami 2022 Dates and New Venue

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits LLC, market leader in capital introduction software and events for alternative investment professionals, today announced its flagship Context Summits Miami 2022 event will be held January 24 through January 26 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Additionally, the Miami 2021 Summit will be shifted to a virtual event beginning Tuesday, January 19.

"The pandemic drove capital raising to a state of rapid evolution," said Eric Noll, Context's Chief Executive Officer. "Context is at the forefront of re-imagining alternative investing by providing a comprehensive platform that connects people virtually or in-person. In January, we will continue that trend by highlighting stories of industry leaders pushing the edges and disrupting convention."

"Context's expertise in melding technology with investor relationships was a massive help to Typhon, growing our industry relationships and capital bases before COVID, and we're confident that edge will be even more pronounced while the world continues to operate virtually," said James Koutoulas, Chief Executive Officer, Typhon Capital Management, a Miami-based hedge fund manager.

Context Summits Miami 2022

Context Summits Miami 2022 will be held Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. The Resort is a new venue for Context, selected in anticipation of the evolution of in-person events and client requests for a fresh, world-class venue offering state-of-the-art event space for conducting one-on-one meetings, thought leadership sessions, and networking opportunities.

Situated between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a 300 acres tropical oasis offering 121,000 square feet of meetings space and 685 spacious guest rooms and suites. Ranked #1 in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers Choice: Top 30 Resorts in Florida in 2019 and 2020, the resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning BOURBON STEAK restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, award-winning, state of the art Tidal Cove Waterpark, and the engaging Turnberry Kids camp.

Context Summits Miami 2021

Context Summits Miami 2021 kicks-off Tuesday, January 19, with thought leadership content featuring industry "disruptors and trailblazers" focused on a variety of topics including SPACS, due diligence, and ESG investing. The discussions will continue throughout the conference. Specific sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, January 20 through Friday, January 22, are centered around virtual networking opportunities and Context's signature one-on-one meeting format. The ability for investors and investment managers to discover and connect is powered by the recently expanded Context 365 platform.

Context Summits Miami 2020 Conference, held in January 2020, was the last and largest pre-Covid-19 event of its kind, with more than 2,100 guests including 700 allocators and 600 management firms representing over 900 funds. The new virtual format announced today will help ensure a dynamic and informative event experience that prioritizes public health and safety.

Previous Context Summits speakers include Gary Cohn, former President at Goldman Sachs, Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, Stephanie Kelton, Professor of Economics at the SUNY at Stony Brook, and Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO at Galaxy Digital.

Two weeks ago, the company announced enhancements to Context 365, a breakthrough new software that delivers alternative allocators and investment managers access to an active network to facilitate streamlined capital introductions. For additional information, please visit: www.context365.com

About Context 365 and Context Summits

Context connects the alternative investment industry through a robust combination of technology tools and in-person events.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and fund managers of alternative investments. Through an easy-to-use platform, members effectively source and efficiently build relationships using search filters, up-to-date data, real-time messaging, online meetings, activity tracking, and profile management.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, and institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms.

Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

This secure technology powers Context Summits events, providing a comprehensive capital introduction solution. Through a combination of signature one-on-one meetings paired with Context 365 technology, Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities leading to proven results.

Investors have reported allocating approximately $46 billion in funds they met at a Summit during the last two years, with 87% of surveyed attendees making an allocation to at least one fund.

