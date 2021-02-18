Industry Leader Cris Eugster named as President and CEO of NAES

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation has named Cris Eugster as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2021. NAES is a leading operator of power generation assets including engineering and construction services with nearly 3,800 employees running 49,000 MW of generation capacity across North America.

NAES Chairman, Taka Takeuchi stated: "On behalf of the shareholders and the board of directors of NAES, it's a pleasure to announce Cris Eugster as the next President and CEO of NAES. Cris is a transformative leader who will help NAES expand its services, especially in renewables and clean energy solutions."

Dr. Eugster is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CPS Energy, responsible for the operations of CPS Energy's power generation and electric delivery businesses that encompass over 7,500 MW of generation capacity, 12,600 miles of electrical distribution, and 1,500 miles of electrical transmission serving the San Antonio region's nearly 2 million residents.

He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the energy and technology sectors and has a doctorate and master's in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He received his bachelor's in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University.

About NAES Corporation

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. NAES applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. The NAES family of companies includes Greenberry Industrial, Olsson Industrial Electric, NAES Power Contractors, PurEnergy, E3 Consulting, Gridforce, and Bay4 Energy Services.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 60 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

