Industry Leader, Gridcheck, Acquires Vineya to Create Cutting Edge Scheduling Platform for American Sign Language Interpreting

Vineya is a scheduling platform developed by the world's largest Deaf-led social impact organization, Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) . First conceived in 2013, Vineya was designed to optimize and customize the Deaf consumer's experience by empowering them with technology and tools to choose their communication preferences, while also increasing productivity, supporting the needs of American Sign Language interpreting agencies and the businesses that hire them, and connecting them with other industry players.

"We're thrilled to incorporate the best of Vineya with the best of Gridcheck – making the entire interpreter scheduling process more effective for everyone," said Gridcheck CEO Cliff Hanks. "With Vineya's features on top of Gridcheck's capabilities, interpreting agencies will be able to manage all their needs in one convenient system, while still providing top-level interpreting services that are vital to the success of the Deaf and hard of hearing community."

Gridcheck links all parties – interpreting agencies, businesses, and Deaf consumers – into the appointment process by simplifying it. This enables businesses to focus on providing their Deaf consumers with the best interpreter for the job; something that has traditionally been no small feat. "For more than a decade, CSD has been developing Vineya as a transformational approach to supporting communication between signers and non-signers," said CSD CEO Chris Soukup. "We are enthused to combine our efforts through this new partnership with Gridcheck to further advance our shared vision of an innovative and inclusive interpreting service delivery platform."

Gridcheck's customizable, ever evolving platform, makes scheduling seamless, providing its users with:

A simple yet dynamic user interface;

A highly customizable experience with eight different levels to interact with the platform;

A responsive leadership team that uses the platform daily and tweaks the product to meet users' exact needs and unique specifications;

The ability to match interpreter and business customer rates;

Access to a big-picture view of provider availability, combined with business' and Deaf consumers' preferred accessibility providers; and,

The ability to integrate captionists and other language interpreters into one central database.

Gridcheck also features QuickBooks (Online and Desktop) and Xero integration, which is a popular request from many clients.

The acquisition will go into effect on March 15, 2021. Gridcheck and Vineya share the vision of a world where language is no longer a barrier. Through this acquisition, the organizations will build a new legacy where people have access to communication options as dynamic as every user.

About Gridcheck

Gridcheck is multi-faceted, customizable management tool designed by schedulers, for schedulers to streamline the appointment process for all parties. The Gridcheck team's responsiveness and close relationship to its customers and the product itself sets the platform apart from others as an industry leader. Established in 2004, Gridcheck views success as providing the most desirable resources available, delivering communications, support, and feedback in a timely manner, and ensuring a smooth process throughout the entire scheduling process. Gridcheck's users' needs are at the forefront of everything it does. Gridcheck is constantly improving its services to fulfill all user's communication needs and provide them with unlimited support. For more information about Gridcheck, please visit: http://www.gridcheck.com.

About Communication Service for the Deaf

Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the deaf community. Today, CSD continues to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. CSD's ongoing work with dozens of passionate groups and advocates from around the country is paramount to achieving the vision the Unites Community Foundation has today. For more information, please visit: http://www.csd.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



Contact:

Leila Eltouny

888-701-0173

[email protected]

SOURCE Communication Service For The Deaf, Inc; Gridcheck

Related Links

https://www.csd.org

