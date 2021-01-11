Industry leader HLDS aims Amazon US with 'Portable DVD for Multi-OS'

'The portable DVD for Multi-OS' is the world's first Android, Windows, and Mac OS compatible DVDRW, allowing the users to use DVD with not only PC but also Android devices. For Android devices, users can download free apps from the Google Playstore. It offers two applications – DiskLink Platinum and TrueDVD+. Disc Link Platinum can be used for various tasks like play or copy CD / DVD, play audio CDs, rip audio CDs, back up, burn audio CDs and DVDs. While you play music CD through Android TV, music CD' album arts, playlist and lyrics will be displayed on your TV screen. TrueDVD+ application is for playback movie DVDs or concert DVDs. Users can play DVDs through android TV with remote control, same as a conventional DVD player. It includes free USB cables- both Type-A and Type-C.

Hitachi Ltd and LG Electronics established this global joint venture in 2001. HLDS has increased its market dominance in Optical Disc Drive market and maintained its global No.1 position for over 20 years. Now HLDS expands its business area from ODD to wireless chargers and sensors product-wise and from enterprise to individual customers target-wise.

Based on the technology and quality acknowledged throughout 20 years of experience, HLDS assures that entering Amazon will allow more customers to easily approach more products and have higher satisfaction.

Having the company's motto as 'Data Solutions for a Better Life and Society.' We are all about to take the lead of creating a better life and better society with solutions and technology we have. We hope that this product will help consumers find a more powerful solution for the spread of smart devices."

Product information on the company website: https://hitachi-lg.com/products/odd.view/?v=30

Amazon official seller website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N48PQGF

Youtube video : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkAevVU_M1kC4aUAMq4PsQManual website : https://hitachi-lg.com/sw/

SOURCE Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS)

