Industry Leader in K-12 Mobile App Development Launches Innovative New Features

RUSTON, La., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolInfoApp (https://schoolinfoapp.com/), the worldwide industry-leader in mobile app development for K-12 schools and school districts, announced the release of three highly-anticipated, game-changing features today: Conversations, Video Highlights & CommunityShare.

New Features Info

Julie Riggs, SchoolInfoApp President said, "We take pride in helping schools and school districts better connect and engage with their community. Our newest features were developed in close collaboration and with feedback from countless principals, teachers, parents and students and solve real challenges schools face in today's mobile-first world."

Simply put, Conversations by SchoolInfoApp is 2-way digital messaging for schools done right. Teachers can instantly chat directly with individual students and parents or easily create groups to share class documents, materials and assignments, answer questions, inspire engagement and more - all with the administrative oversight and reporting demanded with today's security and student safety realities.

Video Highlights welcomes users to a school or district app by SchoolInfoApp with interactive video content showcasing academic or extracurricular programs, campus facilities or people. It is flexible enough to serve many purposes and as easy as clicking record on a phone or tablet. "In today's era of school-choice, Video Highlights helps our clients showcase for their community exactly why their school or district is the right choice," says Riggs.

CommunityShare is SchoolInfoApp's proprietary content review solution allowing school and district administrators to empower teachers, parents and even students to submit news including pictures and video content to be posted to a variety of official communication channels including social media, the school or district's websites, via voice dial, text, email and, of course, through app push notifications once approved by the proper administrator.

Apps by SchoolInfoApp are used by more than 2 million parents, students and teachers in over 2,000 schools around the world. During the last school year, SchoolInfoApp delivered more than 200 million push notifications keeping school communities informed about everything from weather closings to daily events, bus updates, sports scores, student and teacher accomplishments and more. "Launching our app by SchoolInfoApp is probably one of the best things I've done in my nine years as principal. It has vastly improved support and communications to our school community," reports Coy Sudvary, principal of one Ohio high school using SchoolInfoApp's services.

About SchoolInfoApp

SchoolInfoApp, headquartered in Ruston, LA, is the leading developer of innovative, feature-rich branded mobile apps for schools, school districts and a variety of other organizations. The SchoolInfoApp team has developed and manages apps serving more than 2,000 organizations throughout the US, Canada and Europe. Apps developed by SchoolInfoApp include unique, time-saving features and have been consistently rated 4.5-5 stars in the Apple App Store and Google Play reviews. SchoolInfoApp has been named by District Administration magazine as a Top 100 product for 4 consecutive years and included in DA's New Product Showcase twice.

For more information, visit http://www.schoolinfoapp.com

