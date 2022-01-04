Industry Leader in Precision and Micro-Formed Thin Metal Components, Shimifrez Inc. Extends AS9100 Certification to Include Section 8.3 Design and Development - Set to Rollout New Generation of Aerospace and Automotive Components to Reduce Weight and Increase Efficiency

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimifrez Inc. announced it had secured AS9100 Section 8.3 Certification for Design and Development ahead of its plans to introduce a series of components to redefine manufacturing protocols for the aerospace and automotive industries. Developed by the SAE and the IAQG, the AS9100 standard codifies the quality management system requirements for companies that design, develop, or manufacture aviation, space, and defense products – serving as an assurance of trust and quality. A recognized global leader in designing and manufacturing, Shimifrez creates precision photo-etched, electroformed, thin and thick sheet metal parts for a wide variety of industries, from life sciences to automotive and aerospace.

Micro metal parts Micro sheet metal parts

"We're extremely happy to announce this AS9100 extension," said Hassan Nojoumi, President of Shimifrez. "We've been in the precision sheet metal parts business for quite a while now and we've certainly discovered a thing or two about manufacturing and design. We've been quietly developing a range of proprietary processes and products specifically engineered to effectively reduce weight and boost efficiency for both the aerospace and automotive industries. The new certification will allow us to unveil and rollout these designs in the coming months, offering them as innovative solutions to a broad range of industrial issues currently being tackled."

Shimifrez: A FAMILY TRADITION OF FABRICATION EXCELLENCE IN ENGINEERED PRECISION SHEET METAL

With over 40 of experience in the field of micro metal fabrication, Shimifrez's activities in precision photo chemical etching and electro-forming are already far reaching and will include creating critical components for hearing aids and other life sciences' tools, instrumentation for satellites and other space exploration vessels, crafting micro meshes/grids, and creating super-fine sieves. Another series of designs includes contacts for ultra-micro metal parts, shadow and sputtering masks, fluidic channels, reticles, shims, targets, RFI/EMI/ESD board level shields, lamination frets, heat sinks, Bipolar plates, and consumer wearable technologies.

Shimifrez can manufacture components in stainless steels, nickel alloys, beryllium copper, Metglas®, Hastelloy®, phosphorous bronze, Kovar, Inconel®, DCB substrates, and aluminum alloys – just to name a few. Shimifrez also offers a rapid-response service to deliver micro components to several precision industries such as the aerospace/satellite, Medical, Automotive, Telecommunications, and micro-electronics sectors.

With a current extant demand now for relatively thin measurements, between 0.0005" (0.01mm) to 0.100" (3 mm), complex designs, and intricate metal components at an economical price, Shimifrez is capable of making metal parts from 0.01x0.01" (0.25X0.25mm) and feature sizes of less than 10 microns to a formed angle of +/1 0.5 degrees.

"Precision photochemical milling is a cost-effective method for producing complex flat sheet metal and 3D metal parts for both prototyping and quantity production," Nojoumi explained. "Photo Chemical Etching has eliminated the cost of hard tooling and has enabled a manufacturing process that is far more accurate, with no deformations or burrs, and with much faster turn-around times. And we recognized that there's a major market gap for accurate, flexible, and cost-effective thin metal components and services; along with new advanced technologies and investments in state-of-the-art capital equipment to lower production costs, increase productivity, and foster innovation. We'll be showcasing many such new products in the very near future."

Explore the latest designs and Shimifrez products by visiting the company online. And for up-to-the-minute news on upcoming product reveals, follow the company on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Shimifrez Inc.

Established over 40 years ago and based in Canada, Shimifrez offers a diversified product range of machined parts that follows industry trends, improves upon existing products, and listens to the evolving R&D needs of multiple industries. Shimifrez's unique services have established their place in the intricate metal etching industry with an emphasis on manufacturing specific, high precision, chemically etched components. Shimifrez clients include global leaders in scientific, aerospace,electronics, medical, and automotive industries. Learn more at: www.Shimifrez.com.

Media Contact:

Hassan Nojoumi, President/CEO

905-695-6898

[email protected]

SOURCE Shimifrez Inc.