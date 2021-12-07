Industry Leader in Prefabricated ADUs Makes it Easier Than Ever to Invest in Home Improvement Projects

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Shed , the leader in accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modern prefabricated backyard structures, today announced a new online feature for customers that will make it easier for them to fund additional backyard projects with their Studio Shed installations. In partnership with Acorn Finance , Studio Shed is updating its online financing platform to provide customers with quick and secure access to a marketplace of competitive financing options not only for a Studio Shed, but also for surrounding projects such as foundation work, electrical wiring, landscape projects, and other home improvement renovations.

"ADUs continue to be one of the hottest home additions, providing additional space and flexibility for a variety of different uses," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director at Studio Shed. "As supply chain and construction delays continue to plague the real estate industry, prefab architecture has become a popular solution, offering turnkey, ready to install residential structures in less time and often, less of an expense, while still allowing high customization for every project."

To meet the rising consumer demand for ADUs and make the backyard structures attainable to more customers, Studio Shed's financial platform with Acorn provides access to multiple instant personalized, pre-qualified lending offers with no impact to customer credit scores. Customers can easily review monthly payment options featuring competitive rates as low as 3.99%. Besides unsecured offers, new home equity loan options are also available in as little as 11 days and funds can be now used for virtually any home improvement expense.

"Studio Shed is going the extra mile to provide its customers with access to straightforward, online financing, which more and more customers are looking for today," said Giri Addanki, CEO, Acorn Finance. "This uncomplicates the financing part of any home improvement project, so customers can securely receive and compare loan offers from multiple lenders within minutes, at no initial cost to them, and get back to the fun part of designing the backyard sanctuary of their dreams."

Over the past year and a half, Studio Shed saw its biggest increase in sales in its 13 years of business. The company saw an increase in volume not only for its Signature Series models but also, in recent months, tremendous interest in the larger Summit Series ADU designs. The company stands apart from others in the industry as the only business to ship ADU kits nationwide to all 50 states and provide comprehensive permitting assistance online and installation through a certified network of general contractors across the country. The sheds are also available at Costco.

Studio Shed is currently running a holiday promotion featuring five percent off and free shipping on all orders through December 13, 2021.

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com .

Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, empowering borrowers, lenders, contractors and software providers to achieve their goals. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Software providers to the home improvement industry can add value for contractors and enhance the homeowner's buying experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their estimates and invoices. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. For more information, visit acornfinance.com

