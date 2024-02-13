Industry Leader Launches Exclusive Supplement Line for Healthcare Practitioners

News provided by

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

LANCASTER, S.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, Nutramax Laboratories has researched and developed nutritional supplements for people and their pets, setting and adhering to the highest standards in manufacturing and quality with a focus on scientific innovation. Furthering its mission to improve the quality of life, Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care is introducing a line of exclusive nutritional supplements designed specifically for healthcare practitioners.

"Our mission is fueled by using the combination of scientific research and an innovative mindset to create nutraceutical products that enable optimal health," says Pharmacist and Founder of Nutramax Laboratories, Dr. Robert Henderson.

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, the makers of Cosamin® for joint health and Avmacol® for detoxification support, are growing their reach with tailored solutions for healthcare professionals. As a part of the company's expanded vision, Nutramax Practitioner Formulas will focus on partnering with healthcare professionals seeking a multi-modal approach to their patients' health and wellness.

In a state-of-the-art Translational Research Laboratory, Nutramax evaluates how ingredients work at the cellular level. A team of cellular and molecular biologists assess the bioactivity of raw materials by evaluating changes in biomarkers. This new line of innovative formulations encompasses a broader spectrum of clinically studied ingredients, supporting healthcare professionals in their mission to elevate the health and well-being of their patients.

"Nutramax Laboratories has an unrivaled reputation for scientific rigor and research. Working with patients in functional medicine, it is reassuring to see Nutramax Practitioner Formulas align with not only my standards, but those of my patients to truly reflect positive change in their health," says Dr. Carlos Jorge, MD, co-founder and CMO of Companion Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nutramax Laboratories: At Nutramax, we are committed to improving the lives of people and their pets by developing high-quality supplements that are backed by scientific research and produced in world-class facilities. Nutramax Laboratories is headquartered in Lancaster, South Carolina, and employs over 750 people nationwide. To learn more, visit www.nutramaxlabs.com

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Also from this source

Veterinarians Take Over Nashville in November for A Different Way to CE!

Christian Veterinary Mission (CVM) Veterinary Conference: "A Different Way to CE!" wrapped with more than 900 guests in attendance. The third annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.