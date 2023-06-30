Industry Leader Le Macaron French Pastries® Continues Nationwide Expansion with Ten New Locations

#1 Macaron Franchise Poised to Meet Year-End Goal of 80 Units in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron, the leading French Pastries and Macaron franchise in the United States, announced it is on track to meet its year-end goal of 80 franchise units following remarkable growth in 2002 and an impressive first quarter in 2023 with multiple franchise openings. As the #1 macaron franchise with 76 units nationwide in various stages of development, the popular French patisserie will open 10 new locations this summer in Tucson, Gaithersburg, New York, Columbus, Tarpon Springs, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL, and three California stores in Long Beach, Sacramento, and New Port Beach. In addition, the company reported a third Le Macaron café is slated to open in Nashville.

"Le Macaron is fueling America's growing love affair with macarons, resulting in a constant stream of inquiries from investors and entrepreneurs. We are on track to increase our total number of units to 80 by the end of this year."

"We are pleased that our growth plans are exceeding expectations," said Le Macaron spokesperson Greg Guillem. "Le Macaron is fueling America's growing love affair with macarons, resulting in a constant stream of inquiries from investors and entrepreneurs. We are on track to increase our total number of units to 80 by the end of this year."

New owners Gary and Stacy Haggart will open the first Le Macaron café in Arizona this summer with the first of three units planned for Tucson. Located at 260 E. Congress Street in the heart of downtown Tucson, the Haggarts said they are looking forward to introducing authentic French macarons and pastries to the community.

"Not many cafes or bakeries can say their macarons are freshly prepared daily by French chefs," said Gary Haggart. "Tucson is a diverse, sophisticated market that is perfect for the Parisian café Le Macaron experience."

Franchisee Michael Bermingham said he is anticipating a soft opening in August for his Long Beach location in Belmont Shore on Second Street. Bermingham pivoted from a career in technology to follow his dream of owning a food business.

Co-founder Rosalie Guillem said prospective franchisees are encouraged by the brand's significant year-over year as well as Le Macaron's commitment to franchise support. She said the total investment for a Le Macaron franchise averages approximately $250,000, including a $45,000 franchise fee.

"Prospective franchisees are ultimately choosing Le Macaron because we are the industry leader with premium products, beautiful store designs, and an excellent track record from existing franchisees who are experiencing success nationwide," she said. "Our confectionery is now producing more than 32,000 macarons per day, which is more than 30,000 per day we produced at this time last year."

With the $17.1 billion bakery and café industry experiencing 0.8% growth in 2023 alone when profit will reach 5.4%, Le Macaron sets itself apart by treating customers to a taste of Paris, including vibrant, colorful décor, traditional music, and a menu featuring freshly prepared macarons, pastries, gelato, coffee, gourmet chocolates, cakes, éclairs, European style beverages and more. Available in more than 20 delicious flavors, macarons are also available in seasonal flavors to commemorate holidays and special occasions, and the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business year-round.

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant retail specialty French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 75 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category. Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com/.

