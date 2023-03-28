Industry Leader Takes the Helm at The Manhattan-St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Lyons, an accomplished leader in senior living, has joined The Manhattan—St. Petersburg as the Campus Executive Director. She was appointed by LifeStar Living to further the development plans of this future community that will be situated in the heart of St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina District along Boca Ciega Bay.

Lisa Lyons, Campus Executive Director, The Manhattan—St. Petersburg

In 2022, The Manhattan—St. Petersburg ("The Manhattan") received formal site plan approval by the City of St. Petersburg's Development Review Commission whereby the community is currently expected to consist of 167 Independent Living residences, ranging from 1,064 to 2,386 square feet, and a variety of resort-style amenities such as a member's club floor with multiple dining venues and rooftop sky deck featuring a lounge pool, bar, and bocce ball courts overlooking the surrounding coastal waterways and Skyway. "I look forward to sharing more about our boutique-style approach and amazing experiences and benefits we plan to extend to future members," says Lyons. "St. Petersburg has had explosive growth and we want to make certain The Manhattan is designed to support the modern lifestyle preferences that local retirees deserve and expect."

Lyons is also a licensed healthcare administrator and has directed multiple senior living communities in Florida where seniors can enjoy active adult living but also have tailored healthcare support, if ever needed. "Our focus is to serve members at every stage of their life and ensure their preferences are met, even when they may need future healthcare support or incur an unforeseen medical event." Peace of mind is central to our team supporting members and their loved ones, explains Lyons.

As a longtime citizen of St. Petersburg, Lyons is also very familiar with the arts, culture, and leisure opportunities. "We have already begun to engage future members in the local seasonal happenings, and I am excited to help expand upon them in a meaningful way." In addition, I am also excited to explore how The Manhattan and its members can give back to our local community by supporting community initiatives that make St. Petersburg such a diverse and welcoming place to live, Lyons adds.

The Manhattan expects to announce other exciting news in the coming weeks about its final development plan as member reservations continue to be taken for future residences.

For more information about The Manhattan—St. Petersburg, visit www.ManhattanStPete.com or call 727-477-9502.

SOURCE The Manhattan St. Petersburg