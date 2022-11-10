RENO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Relief Products®, an industry leader in homeopathic OTC eye care, is proud to announce its new Natural Eyes™ product line.

Industry Leader, The Relief Products® Introduces Natural Eyes TRP Company

"Natural Eyes™ was a 'natural' fit in the marketplace, where we recognized a growing need for clearly labeled, natural products to provide safe & effective eye care solutions," says Susan Hanson, COO. "We at TRP have always believed in homeopathy to heal and nurture our bodies, using what nature provides to help your eyes Stay Healthy, Naturally®." Unlike many traditional OTC eyedrops on the market today, Natural Eyes™ is made without the use of harsh chemicals that could actually worsen your condition over time.

Natural Eyes™ products feature 100% natural active ingredients that are globally sourced from around the world with no known side effects or interactions and are safe for adults and children ages 2 and up. Our unique formulas are also contact lens safe and suitable for daily use.

About TRP: The Relief Products® is a 36-year-old family operated company that specializes in over-the-counter homeopathic medicine. The Relief Products® is dedicated to a singular mission of helping as many people as possible Stay Healthy, Naturally®. This mission has been the foundation of our continued growth and innovation.

Today, The Relief Products® offers over 30 uniquely formulated homeopathic products ranging across a variety of categories including Eye & Ear Care, Cough & Cold, Digestive Health, and Pain Management. The Relief Products® prides itself on incorporating available technology, unique product offerings, and compassionate pricing to provide customers with innovative and effective products backed by outstanding customer service. All The Relief Products® are manufactured in accordance with strict FDA guidelines and Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).

TRP Products are sold at Walgreens, Walmart, Dollar General, Rite Aid and others.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison LaGuardia

[email protected]

203.368.8566

SOURCE TRP Company