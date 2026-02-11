Industry Leader Tom Ferris Promoted at E S Foods; Travis Green Joins Team

WOODBURY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for his dedication and contributions throughout his near decade tenure at E S Foods, Tom Ferris has been promoted to the newly created positions of Chief Sales Officer and Government Relations. In addition, accomplished foodservice executive Travis Green has joined E S Foods in another newly created position of Vice President of Business Development and National Accounts.

Tom Ferris, Chief Sales Officer & Government Relations

Serving as Vice President of Sales for E S Foods over the past 9 years, the promotion recognizes Ferris' dedication to the company and to the industry. In 2024 Ferris was honored as the national Industry Member of the Year by the non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA).

Announcing these new roles at a recent company meeting, Jeff Rowe, President of E S Foods said to Ferris, "You've poured your heart into pushing E S Foods to higher levels, you've been a great ambassador to and for the company, and you have a drive that few, if any, can match."

The new Government Relations position reflects Ferris' involvement with E S Foods' pertinent organizations such as SNA, American Commodity Distribution Association (Commodity Processing), USDA, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). His expertise and breadth of knowledge in the industry has resulted in strong relationships with key personnel in each of these organizations.

During his 25 years as an SNA member, Ferris has become a leader in the school nutrition field and a critical partner to SNA, its state affiliates and the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF). Ferris is known for going above and beyond for his customers, coaching colleagues, on how to better serve the K-12 segment.

Travis Green, VP of Business Development & National Accounts

Green comes to E S Foods with extensive experience in the foodservice industry at organizations such as Gold Star Foods, Advance Pierre, and Sara Lee. "Travis is known as a highly motivated professional with a strong track record in creating new products and expanding existing business opportunities," said Rowe. "Given his comprehensive knowledge and expertise, we are confident that Travis will bring significant value to our innovative team."

In his capacity as Vice President of Business Development and National Accounts, Green will play an active role in developing new products in collaboration with E S Foods' existing plants as well as researching innovative production facilities and exploring opportunities for new product offerings. In addition, Green will work closely with the sales team and broker partner, The Affinity Group, on national accounts.

A leader in school foodservice for over twenty-five years, E S Foods today serves all foodservice channels with over 100 products that comprise their product categories of shelf-stable, frozen entrees, heat & serve, smart snacks and protein innovations with an emphasis on grab & go items. For more information, visit www.esfoods.com.

