Industry Leader U-Haul Honored as VETS Indexes Recognized Employer

"U-Haul has always been a veteran-focused company and continues to stay true to those values through our hiring," stated Ty Artenian, U-Haul Recruiting Manager. "We are always striving for new ways to hire and show our appreciation towards veterans. We offer a variety of positions and benefits for veterans seeking a rewarding civilian career. U-Haul is honored to be recognized as a veteran-friendly employer."

U-Haul is hiring in several markets. Find career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

Focus on Veteran Jobs

U-Haul has been headquartered in Phoenix since 1967. The company was founded in 1945 by a U.S. Navy veteran and his wife as WWII was nearing an end. Many of the earliest U-Haul Team Members, neighborhood dealers and customers were veterans returning from the war, seeking to move their families to a better life.

Today, U-Haul aggressively recruits and hires veterans, and has been recognized throughout the years as one of the nation's top veteran-friendly employers by multiple organizations.

"Coming out of the military with cutting-edge technical training, as well as critical soft skills including leadership and teamwork, veterans represent one of our nation's richest talent pools," George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes, said in a statement. "Yet all too often, civilian employers fail to put in place the policies and practices needed to understand and attract military-connected talent.

"U-Haul International has established itself as one of the nation's top veteran employers, with its status as a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer. Their commitment to not just hiring veterans, but then helping them to develop into integral and high-ranking employees, is outstanding and deserves recognition."

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on granular and objective 65-question surveys, evaluating employers across five categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Benefits to Assist Vets

U-Haul strives to excel in all these areas. It partners with ComPsych® to offer Team Members, and their families, comprehensive mental and emotional support through counseling at no cost. Veterans also benefit from a corporate wellness program featuring an EAP; nicotine cessation assistance; gym and trainer reimbursements; registered dietitian plans; health fairs and an online health portal; U-Haul Active Day group fitness events; and financial/retirement planning.

U-Haul University(UHU), certified by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training, offers veterans continued education and skill development opportunities to encourage career advancement. Additionally, the U-Haul educational assistance program can help with the cost of college tuition for every level of degree, supplementing UHU courses and accreditations.

By partnering with the Military Spouses Employment program, U-Haul helps to ensure family members of service members have jobs. U-Haul also supports many veteran-affiliated charities and organizations while providing volunteer opportunities in the community.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

