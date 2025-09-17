Industry Leaders Adonis and CaduceusHealth Join Forces to Lead the Next Chapter of AI Innovation in Revenue Cycle Management

Collaboration highlights CaduceusHealth's commitment to enhance client financial health for AthenaHealth customers by adopting cutting-edge technologies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading AI Orchestration platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), today announces a partnership with CaduceusHealth aimed at leading the expansion of AI capabilities in revenue cycle management. By combining Adonis' cutting-edge AI technology with CaduceusHealth's proven operational expertise, the collaboration unlocks a paradigm-shifting approach to RCM, accelerating time to cash, lowering operational costs by reducing manual intervention, and creating a better experience for both providers and patients.

Adonis and CaduceusHealth Join Forces to Lead the Next Chapter of AI Innovation in Revenue Cycle Management

CaduceusHealth supports thousands of providers across 35 states, working with large health systems, independent physician groups, and private equity-backed practices. An early adopter of the athenahealth platform, CaduceusHealth provides fully outsourced, U.S.-based solutions for RCM staffing, coding, and analytics, helping clients handle millions in annual collections and hundreds of thousands of claims while maximizing financial performance, reducing administrative burden, and improving the patient experience.

"We're excited to partner with CaduceusHealth, an organization equally committed to reimagining revenue cycle management through AI," said Akash Magoon, CEO and Co-Founder of Adonis. "By automating denial management and other critical workflows, we're helping practices drive stronger financial outcomes, ease the administrative load on staff, and ultimately enhance the patient experience. Together, we're proving that AI-driven automation is delivering measurable results for healthcare organizations today."

CaduceusHealth and Adonis both heavily operate within the athenahealth ecosystem, ensuring providers can build on their existing investment while unlocking new layers of automation and financial optimization. As an approved athenahealth Marketplace vendor, Adonis extends the power of the platform with predictive, self-learning AI that identifies and prevents denials proactively, accelerates time to cash, and improves staff efficiency. Both organizations also bring proven expertise across other major EHRs, including Epic, ensuring scalability for healthcare organizations nationwide.

Together, athenahealth, CaduceusHealth, and Adonis unlock a powerful combination for many physician groups and ambulatory practices. Providers who combine athenahealth's technology with CaduceusHealth's RCM expertise and Adonis' AI Orchestration create a seamless ecosystem designed to reimagine RCM operations. This alignment across the three organizations ensures practices can scale efficiently while maintaining focus on patient care.

Through this partnership with Adonis, CaduceusHealth will continue to lead the charge in infusing AI across the revenue cycle for their partners. The Adonis Intelligence platform will provide payer behavior trends and real-time insights to accelerate decision making and drive action. In parallel, Adonis AI Agents will remove friction by automating previously manual workflows, including claims status inquiry and denial remediation. With CaduceusHealth and Adonis, users are poised to increase collections, enhance team efficiency, and stay ahead of payer behavior.

"Together, CaduceusHealth and Adonis are leveling the playing field in claims processing, helping our clients overcome traditional delays while accelerating cash realization," said Jim Bonomo, CEO of CaduceusHealth. "We've created a high-performing environment where our onshore teams can operate at the top of their expertise, while Caduceus and Adonis AI technology identify cases requiring human intervention. This reduces payment times and eliminates the ineffective claim cycling we have experienced with past offshoring efforts."

This partnership signals more than collaboration — it sets a new standard for revenue cycle operations. By fusing predictive AI with operational excellence, Adonis and CaduceusHealth are demonstrating their continued commitment to applying AI in ways that enhance the client experience, strengthen financial outcomes, and ultimately improve patient care.

About CaduceusHealth®

Since 1997, CaduceusHealth® has supported physicians and healthcare providers in optimizing business processes and building efficient, compliant workflows. We deliver fully outsourced, U.S.-based solutions for revenue cycle management, staffing, coding, and analytics, serving thousands of providers across the country. Our clients include hospital-owned, affiliated, and private equity-backed practices spanning both single and multi-specialty groups. With exclusively US based onshore operations, we work in close partnership with our clients to improve performance and drive better outcomes. CaduceusHealth® partners with the athenahealth service platform, offering complete business office and non-clinical operational expertise.

About Adonis

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI to create the infrastructure that RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating the deployment of those resolutions, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io .

