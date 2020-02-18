Industry leaders announce new breed of healthcare development services provider: Synergis Development Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, healthcare real estate development industry veterans Erik Mays and Mike Corey announced the formation of Synergis Development Partners. Formed with the goal of becoming the benchmark provider of real estate portfolio growth solutions exclusively for the healthcare industry, Synergis offers health systems a solution uniquely tailored to the patient-centered healthcare industry.

The co-founders bring an impressive track record of retail sector development. Having developed hundreds of projects including retail stores, restaurants and automotive service centers, together totaling over 2 million square feet and $750 Million in market value.

Mike and Erik foresaw that the "retailization" of healthcare would require the creation of new patient-centered healthcare facilities to meet the needs of today's on-demand economy. Since that time, Synergis team members have collectively developed more than 100 healthcare projects including "smart-sized" hospitals, freestanding satellite emergency departments, hybrid ER/urgent cares, and community hospitals, totaling more than 1.2 million square feet of space and over $1 Billion in market value.

"Synergis Development Partners is a new breed of healthcare real estate development services provider," said Mike Corey, Managing Partner, Synergis Development Partners, "one that brings a deep understanding of the healthcare industry coupled with best-in-class real estate development practices to help systems grow their market footprint."

About Synergis Development Partners

Synergis Development Partners, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading real estate development company focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded by healthcare real estate veterans, Synergis brings exceptional collaboration, marketplace expertise and a strategic perspective to ensure projects meet the current and future needs of leading healthcare systems.

Whether developing a "smart-sized" hospital, a surgery center, a medical office building, or a satellite emergency department, Synergis approaches each project from an end-user's perspective and drives value through the delivery of a comprehensive development solution on schedule and within budget. To learn more about Synergis visit synergisdevelopment.com.

SOURCE Synergis Development Partners

Related Links

http://www.SynergisDevelopment.com

