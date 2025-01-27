Industry Leaders Announced for IBI 2025 Research Summit

February 25-26, 2025, Las Vegas, NV

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI) is excited to announce that twenty two industry leaders will discuss workplace health and productivity at the IBI 2025 Research Summit.

Presenters will discuss the latest advancements, initiatives, and opportunities in the workplace. Greg Martin from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) will be the keynote speaker. Other presenters include Tara Lahti from Kaiser Permanente; Cindy Perry from Pricewaterhouse Coopers; Phil Lacy from Marsh & McLennan Agency; Sarah Haflet and Ben Isgur from Fidelity; Dan Jolivet from The Standard; Dr. Steven Serra from Aetna; Scott Daniels from NBC Universal; Tammy Fennessy from Dick's Sporting Goods; Evan Scarponi from Equitable; Brad Smith, PhD from meQuilibrium; Heather Sell from Pfizer; Elina Onitskansky from iliant Health; Kristen White from Bayhealth Medical Center; Jennifer Collins from ChristianaCare; Jennie Wheeler from Workpartners; Sara Papa from Workpartners; and Rob McGee, Jason Cousineau, Paula Day, and Holly Keeton from Lockton Companies.

Focus areas will include mental health and the Gen Z workforce, enhancing workforce resilience, improving outcomes for disability claimants, measuring and optimizing staffing, preparing for paid family leave (PFL), and obesity treatment data.

"We are excited to host the outstanding presenters who will lead the IBI 2025 Research Summit in Las Vegas," said Jim Huffman, CEO and President of the Integrated Benefits Institute. "As a non-profit industry organization, the Research Summit will be an extraordinary two-day event focused on sharing the latest resources and data to improve workplace health and productivity. We are committed to uniting thought leaders from across the country to promote collaboration and exchange best practices, ensuring that our attendees leave with actionable insights."

Details for the IBI 2025 Research Summit can be found at www.ibiweb.org.

About Integrated Benefits Institute

IBI is a national nonprofit research organization and business association serving over 1,600 employer and supplier members. The IBI's research, tools, and data resources help companies link health-related programs to outcomes that maximize productivity and business performance. For additional information, visit www.ibiweb.org and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/92241/LinkedIn and X.

