Industry Leaders Aubrey De Grey And Frank Jaksch Join Yuva Biosciences Advisory Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuva Biosciences, Inc., an anti-aging company developing cosmeceuticals as well as pharmaceuticals targeted at aging-associated hair loss, wrinkled skin, and reduced energy, today announced that Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D. and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. have joined the Company's Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to have two of the pioneering thinkers in the industry, Aubrey de Grey and Frank Jaksch, join our Advisory Board," said Greg Schmergel, Chairman at Yuva Biosciences. "Their expertise will greatly contribute to the company's development of cutting-edge mitochondrial science to ease the effects of aging."

Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D., is the Chief Science Officer of SENS Research Foundation, a California-based 501(c)(3) biomedical research charity that performs and funds laboratory research dedicated to combating the aging process. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Rejuvenation Research, a peer-reviewed journal focused on intervention in aging. He is a highly sought-after speaker who gives 40-50 invited talks per year at scientific conferences, universities and companies in areas ranging from pharma to life insurance, and to the public. He dedicates 30% of his time to AgeX Therapeutics (ticker symbol: AGE), where he is the Vice President, New Technology Discovery.

Dr. de Grey commented, "My colleague Dr. Keshav K. Singh, the scientific Founder of Yuva Biosciences, is a world-class researcher in the field of mitochondrial science and I am very pleased to see his work now being turned into products that can help people mitigate aging related diseases."

Frank L. Jaksch, Jr., the Co-Founder of ChromaDex, is biochemist with a track record for successfully licensing and bringing breakthrough science to the supplements industry. As the first to recognize the commercial potential of nicotinamide riboside (NR), Mr. Jaksch secured the exclusive license to bring NR to market through ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) where he remains the Executive Chairman. Mr. Jaksch continues to drive the company's scientific research strategy with a focus on translating the science into commercial success.

"I share Dr. Singh's passion for mitochondrial science and its importance in undoing the effects of aging, and look forward to helping the company develop the next generation of novel cosmeceuticals and pharmaceuticals," stated Mr. Jaksch.

About Yuva Biosciences (www.yuvabio.com)

Yuva Biosciences is an anti-aging company harnessing the cutting edge of mitochondrial science to develop cosmeceuticals as well as pharmaceuticals targeted at aging-related hair loss, wrinkled skin, and reduced energy. The Company's Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, Keshav K. Singh, Ph.D., is a world leader in the field of mitochondrial biology and genetics and its role in health, disease, and aging. Dr. Singh is the Joy and Bill Harbert Endowed Chair and Director of Cancer Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the founding editor-in-chief of the Mitochondrion journal published by Elsevier. Yuva Biosciences is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

