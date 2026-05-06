Industry Leaders Demonstrate Integrated Post-Quantum Security Solutions at OFC 2026

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The post-quantum cryptography market hit $850 million in 2024 and is on track to top $10 billion by 2032, growing at a 38% compound annual rate[1]. That kind of capital is pouring in for one reason: quantum computers are expected to break the encryption protecting most sensitive data today, and the migration window is shrinking fast. The White House's March 2026 Cyber Strategy made the timeline official, designating post-quantum cryptography as a federal infrastructure priority alongside zero trust and cloud security[2]. Six companies are now positioned across the full migration stack, from enterprise readiness platforms to quantum-secured communications and identity verification: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT), and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN).

Analysts at MarketGenics project the broader sector will scale from $1 billion in 2025 to $45 billion by 2035, a 43% compound annual growth rate driven by the shift from pilot programs to full-scale enterprise deployment[3]. PwC's analysis of the federal strategy reinforces why: quantum-readiness roadmaps and crypto-agile infrastructure are becoming procurement prerequisites, which means the platforms that can actually execute a structured migration, not just flag the risk, are where the asymmetric value sits in this cycle[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has released QPA v2, an enterprise platform designed to help organizations find exactly where their encryption is exposed to quantum computing and map out a plan to fix it before it becomes a problem.

Quantum computers are expected to eventually break the encryption protecting most sensitive data today. Most large organizations already know this, but few have a practical way to act on it. QSE built QPA v2 to fill that gap. The platform walks teams through governance, budgets, and migration timelines using a step-by-step planning wizard. AI-powered modules score how prepared an organization's encryption actually is. Inventory tools scan software, hardware, and encryption infrastructure to flag what needs replacing. A centralized dashboard gives leadership a real-time view of risk and progress across the entire organization. QSE says the platform is already live with both current and prospective clients.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

QSE's public-sector traction is growing. The company recently landed its first municipal government pilot through MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network connecting Canadian municipalities with emerging technology. That municipality is now using QPA to identify which systems depend on encryption that quantum computers could eventually crack, and to start planning upgrades. QSE says conversations with additional municipalities are already underway.

The commercial side has expanded just as fast. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors active and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company also joined CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries), opening new pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QPA v2 connects to QSE's broader product suite, which includes quantum-resilient key infrastructure, the QAuth identity platform, and encrypted storage solutions. QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company helping organizations protect sensitive data from the more powerful cyberattacks quantum computing is expected to enable, serving commercial, enterprise, and government clients ahead of a generational shift in encryption.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) has unveiled a new blueprint for the secure agentic enterprise, addressing three critical questions organizations face in deploying AI agents: where agents exist, what they can connect to, and what actions they can take. Recent research cited in the announcement found that 88% of organizations report suspected or confirmed AI agent security incidents, yet only 22% treat AI agents as independent, identity-bearing entities.

"AI agents are evolving faster than any software before them, making traditional security models obsolete. Speed is now a given, but security is the differentiator," said Ric Smith, President of Products & Technology, Okta. "With this new blueprint, Okta is establishing the industry standard for the secure agentic enterprise. We enable companies to discover shadow agents, secure connection points, and maintain the ultimate 'kill switch' to protect their enterprise from evolving risks."

To implement the framework, Okta is delivering Okta for AI Agents, a platform set for general availability on April 30, 2026, that discovers and registers known and unknown AI agents, standardizes agent access, and enables instant access revocation. The platform extends Okta's existing catalog of 8,200+ integrations to include dedicated support for AI agent platforms including Boomi, DataRobot, and Google Vertex AI.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) released findings from its 2025-2026 Security and Networks Snapshot, revealing a significant gap between enterprise infrastructure investment and actual preparedness for converging modernization demands. Based on insights from 3,700 business and technology leaders across 21 countries, the report found that while 62% of organizations are investing in quantum technologies, only 4% of leaders view quantum as the most impactful near-term technology, and 25% of mission-critical networks, storage and servers are at end-of-service.

"Quantum threats, evolving data sovereignty rules and aging networks are not separate challenges; they are connected pressure points on the same system," said Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader, Cyber Security & Resiliency, Network & Edge, Kyndryl. "In the AI era, organizations engineered for agility, sovereignty awareness and quantum readiness will not only reduce risk, but also build the trust required to fuel innovation."

The report also found that 84% of leaders say data sovereignty and repatriation regulations have grown more important in the past year, while only 37% believe their network infrastructure is ready for future risks. As enterprises face tightening regulatory environments and accelerating AI adoption, Kyndryl positions its advisory and managed services portfolio as central to closing the readiness gap at scale.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) jointly demonstrated next-generation quantum-secured communications at OFC 2026, showcasing a layered security architecture that integrates quantum key distribution, quantum authentication, and AES-256-GCM optical encryption. The solution addresses both current cybersecurity threats and future risks posed by quantum computers by combining optical-layer encryption with post-quantum cryptographic techniques.

"This collaboration demonstrates how quantum-secured communications can move from theory to deployment," said Pouya Dianat, Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum Computing. "By integrating our time-frequency entanglement-based QKD and quantum identity authentication technologies with Ciena's high-capacity optical encryption solution, we are delivering a layered security approach built for real-world networks."

Quantum Computing's system features a time-frequency entanglement-based QKD architecture using telecom-band photons, and can be augmented with Quantum Identity Authentication using Quantum Zero Knowledge Proof, a hardware-based technology recognized with the 2023 Edison Patent Award. Following its February 2026 acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, the company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio across photonics and optics components and systems.

"For businesses and network operators handling sensitive data, the shift towards quantum-safe communications has already begun," said Paulina Gomez, Senior Advisor, Portfolio Marketing at Ciena. "Our easy-to-deploy solution delivers high-speed quantum-safe communications straight out of the box, without impacting performance, to protect critical in-flight data today while preparing for the quantum future."

Ciena's Waveserver platform anchors the demonstration, delivering optical AES-256-GCM encryption scaling to 1.6 Tb/s with support for NIST-certified post-quantum cryptography algorithms and ETSI-standard QKD interworking, positioning both companies at the forefront of enterprise quantum security deployment.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

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