Industry Leaders from China, US, and Europe Gather for the Global Film Industry Value Chain Development Forum in Shanghai

"The Chinese film industry is developing at such a fast pace, it's important to take a moment and take stock of the latest achievements. This annual forum, hosted during the Shanghai International Film Festival, has become the essential one-stop-shop for film industry leaders to share best practice and clearly gauge the maturity of the Chinese film industry, and its place on the global stage," said Mike Ellis, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, MPA.

"China is in the midst of defining its place in the global motion picture industry. As conference producers, it is our goal to provide a collaborative platform to address the evolving film industry ecosystem between the east and west," said Katherine Winston and Amy Baker, Co-Founders of Winston Baker, in a joint statement.

The program will feature a keynote conversation with award-winning filmmaker Renny Harlin, whose action-oriented blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas have generated well over a billion dollars in Box Office receipts. Harlin will give the audience insight into his experiences as an international filmmaker and his latest projects including "Legend Of The Ancient Sword" for Alibaba Pictures, a movie based on one of the most popular video games in China, starring Wang Lihong, Song Qian, Gao Yixiang and Wu Qianyu.

The esteemed speaking faculty will also include:

Felice BEE, President, Huayi Brothers International

Jeffrey CHAN, EVP, Bona Film Group

Hongwei "Howard" CHEN, Deputy General Manager, Tencent Pictures and General Manager, Diamond Film Studio

Pictures and General Manager, Diamond Film Studio Rong Chen, President, Perfect World Pictures

Linda CONNER, Partner and Chair, Media & Entertainment Group, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

William FENG, Head of Greater China and VP, MPA Asia Pacific

and VP, MPA Asia Pacific Sherwood HU, Director

Ulf ISRAEL , President of Production, Senator Film/Wild Bunch

, President of Production, Senator Film/Wild Bunch Lex KUO, Counsel, Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, Latham & Watkins

LI Haifeng, SVP, Fosun Group and President, Fosun Pictures Group

David U. LEE, Chief Executive Officer, Leeding Media

Philip LEE, Co-founder, Facing East Entertainment and Executive Producer, Oscar-Winning Picture "The Revenant"

Daniel MANWARING, Head of the Motion Pictures, CAA China

Bennett POZIL, EVP, East West Bank

REN Zhonglun, President, Shanghai Film Group

Stephen SALTZMAN, Chair of the Asia Entertainment and Media, Paul Hastings

Lisbeth SAVILL, Partner, Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, Latham & Watkins

Christopher SPICER, Partner and Head, Entertainment and Media Group, Akin Gump

Carrie WONG, Head of Local Production Film & TV Greater China, Sony Pictures

YANG Xianghua, Senior VP, iQIYI

ZHANG Wei, President, Oriental Pearl Group

Gillian ZHAO, EVP and Managing Director, Warner Bros. China

Raymond ZHOU, Film Critic

Sponsors of the forum include Akin Gump, BDO, Latham & Watkins, East West Bank, Manatt, and Paul Hastings.

