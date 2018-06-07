Industry Leaders from China, US, and Europe Gather for the Global Film Industry Value Chain Development Forum in Shanghai

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global producer of entertainment finance conferences, Winston Baker, has partnered with the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, and Motion Picture Association (MPA) to present the "Global Film Industry Value Chain Development Forum" at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University on June 18, 2018. This special event is geared towards strategies for building a film industry ecosystem in China, financing project driven deals, and aligning interests with new partners worldwide.
"The Chinese film industry is developing at such a fast pace, it's important to take a moment and take stock of the latest achievements. This annual forum, hosted during the Shanghai International Film Festival, has become the essential one-stop-shop for film industry leaders to share best practice and clearly gauge the maturity of the Chinese film industry, and its place on the global stage," said Mike Ellis, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, MPA.
"China is in the midst of defining its place in the global motion picture industry. As conference producers, it is our goal to provide a collaborative platform to address the evolving film industry ecosystem between the east and west," said Katherine Winston and Amy Baker, Co-Founders of Winston Baker, in a joint statement.
The program will feature a keynote conversation with award-winning filmmaker Renny Harlin, whose action-oriented blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas have generated well over a billion dollars in Box Office receipts. Harlin will give the audience insight into his experiences as an international filmmaker and his latest projects including "Legend Of The Ancient Sword" for Alibaba Pictures, a movie based on one of the most popular video games in China, starring Wang Lihong, Song Qian, Gao Yixiang and Wu Qianyu.
The esteemed speaking faculty will also include:
- Felice BEE, President, Huayi Brothers International
- Jeffrey CHAN, EVP, Bona Film Group
- Hongwei "Howard" CHEN, Deputy General Manager, Tencent Pictures and General Manager, Diamond Film Studio
- Rong Chen, President, Perfect World Pictures
- Linda CONNER, Partner and Chair, Media & Entertainment Group, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- William FENG, Head of Greater China and VP, MPA Asia Pacific
- Sherwood HU, Director
- Ulf ISRAEL, President of Production, Senator Film/Wild Bunch
- Lex KUO, Counsel, Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, Latham & Watkins
- LI Haifeng, SVP, Fosun Group and President, Fosun Pictures Group
- David U. LEE, Chief Executive Officer, Leeding Media
- Philip LEE, Co-founder, Facing East Entertainment and Executive Producer, Oscar-Winning Picture "The Revenant"
- Daniel MANWARING, Head of the Motion Pictures, CAA China
- Bennett POZIL, EVP, East West Bank
- REN Zhonglun, President, Shanghai Film Group
- Stephen SALTZMAN, Chair of the Asia Entertainment and Media, Paul Hastings
- Lisbeth SAVILL, Partner, Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, Latham & Watkins
- Christopher SPICER, Partner and Head, Entertainment and Media Group, Akin Gump
- Carrie WONG, Head of Local Production Film & TV Greater China, Sony Pictures
- YANG Xianghua, Senior VP, iQIYI
- ZHANG Wei, President, Oriental Pearl Group
- Gillian ZHAO, EVP and Managing Director, Warner Bros. China
- Raymond ZHOU, Film Critic
Sponsors of the forum include Akin Gump, BDO, Latham & Watkins, East West Bank, Manatt, and Paul Hastings. For more information: http://china.filmfinanceforum.com/.
About Winston Baker
Winston Baker produces conferences globally for the entertainment industry addressing strategies for innovation, finance, and growth. For more information: www.WinstonBaker.com / @WinstonBaker.
