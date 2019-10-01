Industry Leaders From Google and Microsoft to Deliver the Keynote Address at 2019 Indegene Digital Summit

The keynote address by David will cover the key trends shaping consumers' digital behavior, how healthcare advertisers are using data and insights to provide a more assistive experience, and the use of technology across the healthcare industry.

The keynote address by Neil will focus on pharma's lag in digital transformation and customer experience as well as the need to overcome them. The session will also cover how pharma can learn from other industries and quickly design their own path of evolution in an era of complex portfolios and personalized customer engagement.

According to Manish Gupta, CEO, Indegene, "The healthcare industry is at an exciting stage of personalization and agility with the convergence of data and domain expertise. Indegene's Digital Summit 2019 will set the stage for a meaningful dialogue on collaborative efforts between the tech and pharma industry to evolve a seamlessly connected healthcare ecosystem."

Indegene's Digital Summit will be free of vendor booths and sales pitches and will be a by-invitation-only event, focusing on 'How pharma can embrace the fundamental shift from an era of blockbuster drugs to an era of blockbuster customer experience'. The sessions are designed around customer experience transformation, future of digital supply chain, next-gen capabilities, and the limitless potential of data & analytics.

Senior executives from Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, BMS, Allergan, GSK, Novartis, Fresenius Medical Care, Janssen, Takeda, Merck Group, Teva Pharmaceuticals and ViiV Healthcare will share insights on reimagining customer experience in the post blockbuster drugs era, and the requisites for the next phase of pharma's digital maturity journey. The event will also uncover how customer experience focus can drive business results and discuss practical solutions to drive the digital revolution beyond a siloed focus on technology.

An array of thought leaders from from Indegene's industry advisory boards – PharmaFuture Digital Council, Medical Affairs Digital Strategy Council, and Next Gen CEOs Council, will also join the event.

Register on digitalsummit.indegene.com/ or contact digitalsummit@indegene.com for additional information

About Indegene:

Indegene helps global healthcare organizations address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations and medical expertise. Indegene helps clients drive outcomes, revenue and productivity improvements by making giant leaps in digital transformation, customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and health outcomes improvement.

Indegene has a global footprint with offices in North America, Europe, China and India.

