Industry Leaders Honored with Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards

"This year has provided numerous examples of what an important role our industry plays in the lives of people across the country," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Southeastern Motor Freight and Triple G Express. "These champions of our industry have gone above and beyond to show improve the image of our industry and show just how safe, professional and essential trucking is."

This year's winners of the Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are:

J & M Tank Lines for their work, promoting the industry on social media and in the community, working to improve drivers' morale while providing important health and safety information during the Pandemic;

The Nebraska Trucking Association, a leader in the Federation, NTA delivered meals to drivers delivering essential goods this year, while promoting the image of the industry in local media and partnering with the state's chamber of commerce to recognize drivers as essential workers; and

Professional driver Rhonda Hartman , Old Dominion Freight Lines, an America's Road Team Captain, Rhonda has used her more than 37 years of experience as a driver to educate the public about the role of trucking in their lives, and this year, she went beyond by participating in the convoy honoring the centennial of Louisa Swain casting the first ballot as a woman in the United States .

First awarded in 2007, the Mike Russell Trucking Image award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who each demonstrate excellence in illustrating the industry's essentiality, professionalism, and commitment to safety on and off the highways. Since 2014, the award has been sponsored by HireRight.

"This award honors those companies and individuals whose tireless efforts continue to shine a light on the trucking industry by generating positive awareness and spreading the industry's message of safety, essentiality and professionalism," said Hire Right Director of Account Management Tommy Hogan. "Congratulations to the recipients."

"This year has certainly been a challenging year, but a year where we have seen the trucking industry gain incredible momentum in the way we are perceived," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. "Our drivers became heroes overnight, and they were recognized by families, kids on the side of roadways holding signs, community leaders, public officials and by the media. Our drivers were called frontline heroes – and were mentioned in the same sentence as doctors and nurses, and that is a testament to the work they did under these unprecedented circumstances."

