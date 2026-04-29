Industry Leaders in Fixed-Income Analytics, Kelli Sayres and Gene Park, join Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. (AD&Co), a leading provider of analytical intelligence solutions for investors in residential loans and mortgage-backed securities, is proud to announce that Kelli Sayres and Gene Park, former Managing Partners at PolyPaths, have joined the Business Development team at the 34-year-old firm.

Kelli and Gene bring a combined four-decade track record of scaling fixed-income analytics platforms and driving enterprise growth through meaningful collaboration with clients and vendor partners. They have a long history of working closely with AD&Co as a vendor partner, distributing AD&Co models on the PolyPaths platform.

"We are thrilled to continue and expand our work with Kelli and Gene, and we are excited to have their expertise and experience to enhance our work with our clients," said Andrew Davidson, President of AD&Co.

"I have always respected the transparency, integrity and client-centric focus with which AD&Co has built and grown its business," said Sayres. "I'm excited to start the next chapter of my career with a company whose core values resonate so strongly with mine and look forward to helping clients and partners further harness AD&Co's extensive model and product suite to meet evolving market needs."

During their tenure at PolyPaths, Sayres and Park spearheaded the firm's strategic vision, product roadmap, and go-to-market expansion across 150+ top-tier financial institutions. This era of sustained growth ultimately culminated in the duo directing the successful strategic sale of PolyPaths to Numerix. Most recently, they steered fixed-income product development and global client services at Numerix.

"For years, I've had a front-row seat to the immense value AD&Co's models bring to fixed-income investors," said Park. "Our shared dedication to rigorous quantitative modeling and true client partnership makes this a perfect fit. I'm thrilled to join Andy and the team, leveraging my experience in scaling analytics platforms to broaden the reach of their exceptional tools and drive further innovation for our clients."

Kelli holds an M.S. in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, a B.S. in Mathematics and a B.A. in History from Stanford University. Gene, a CFA charter holder, earned his MBA from Columbia Business School, an M.S. from the University of Chicago, and a B.A. from UC Berkeley.

About Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.

Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. develops and licenses prepayment and credit models, as well as risk measurement tools used as benchmark analytics by top mortgage and commercial banks, insurance companies, mortgage insurers, reinsurers, credit unions, broker-dealers, and investment management firms. Since its inception, the firm has provided clients with high-quality models, applications, consulting services, research, and thought leadership, all aimed at yielding advanced, quantitative solutions for an array of financial and investment management needs.

SOURCE Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. (AD&Co)