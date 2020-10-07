Industry leaders join forces to battle toxic algae, invasive aquatic weeds and phosphorus pollution

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SePRO Corporation, an aquatics industry leader, has reached an agreement to acquire Applied Biochemists® and Marine Biochemists®, innovators in surface water management, and other select business assets from Innovative Water Care, LLC d/b/a Sigura, effective immediately.

In a statement released today, SePRO president Tyler Koschnick, Ph.D., confirmed the new partnership. "We are excited to join forces with a great team to offer expanded technologies and technical services to protect, preserve, and restore surface water resources," said Koschnick.

The acquisition allows SePRO to tap into a new set of resources, to accelerate continued innovation and customer engagement. "Every day we read headlines about beaches being closed, phosphorus pollution in lakes, invasive weeds, and toxic algae destroying our ability to enjoy our water resources. By providing expanded problem-solving products and services to the market, we will be able to offer customers unsurpassed technical support and solutions for aquatic weed, algae, and water quality management in North America as well as internationally," said Koschnick.

This alliance enhances a dedicated team of aquatic experts, forming the most dynamic aquatic-management organization in the country. "Customers familiar with each of these organizations can continue to depend on the innovative solutions, technical support, and product brands (e.g. Cutrine-Plus,® Aquashade,® ProcellaCOR,® Phoslock,® and Sonar®) they've come to trust," said Sam Barrick, SePRO's vice president of marketing. "In addition, we are excited about new aquatic technology that our research team has developed under our Procella Innovation Platform with several of the new products being introduced later this year," said Barrick.

Since its founding in 1994, privately held SePRO has become a world-class provider of aquatic solutions. The company has continually sought unique growth opportunities: In 2019, SePRO announced a strategic partnership with private equity firm Excellere Partners. The partnership created an unprecedented opportunity for SePRO to expand its products and services. "We partnered with the SePRO management team to build upon the organization's strong reputation for offering its customers innovative solutions in sensitive environments. This represents an ideal first acquisition and the perfect strategic fit for the Company. We are excited to see these industry leaders together and to continue supporting SePRO in future strategic investments," said Patrick O'Keefe, partner at Excellere Partners.

As these companies unite, they will be able to more effectively support customers and react to new challenges facing America's surface-water resources for years to come. Anyone with interest in how to eliminate toxic algae, invasive aquatic weeds or remove phosphorus pollution from water go to SePRO.com to get connected with a professional guide.

About SePRO Corporation

SePRO Corporation is dedicated to discovering and developing sustainable solutions. SePRO's mission is to provide plant protection and plant management products and services that satisfy the unique needs of their customers please visit us at https://www.sepro.com

