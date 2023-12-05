Industry Leaders Join Forces to Launch HaloKinetic, the Next Great ServiceNow Systems Integrator

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech services veterans Jon Klonsky and Kenny Heitner are joining forces to launch HaloKinetic LLC, which aims to become the premier boutique systems integrator in the ServiceNow partner ecosytem. Their objective is to build a company that delivers, grows and supports ServiceNow solutions for large enterprises and institutions.

Coming off successful exits, both founders are excited by the opportunities in the ServiceNow ecosystem and how the platform helps companies simplify complexity. Klonsky, the Chief Executive Office, draws from his experience running ecommerce agency Something Digital (an elite Adobe partner) and serving as SVP of the Commerce group at Chicago-based experience agency Rightpoint (Adobe, Optimizely, BigCommerce, Bloomreach partners). "Kenny and I have immersed ourselves in ServiceNow's offering," says Klonsky. "We're growing a stellar team of service-oriented experts that solve problems and deliver for clients."

Heitner, the Chief Revenue Officer, is the former CEO of Consolidated Technologies, Inc (CTI), a leading Microsoft, Cisco and Avaya partner. "I'm eager to get to work," Heitner says. "ServiceNow's platform transforms businesses by automating and optimizing process. The tools we now have—along with new developments, like generative AI—can have a tremendous impact. The HaloKinetic ethos is to deliver the best results with the best team in the industry."

As experienced entrepreneurs and leaders, Klonsky and Heitner are cautiously optimistic. "This is hard stuff—especially in the beginning," says Klonsky. "But we know this business model, and we know how to deliver." Now, Klonsky and Heitner are taking the message to their networks and to the greater ServiceNow community.

For questions about ServiceNow solutions or how HaloKinetic might help, please contact Kenny Heitner, [email protected].

Contact: Jon Klonsky
[email protected]
www.halokinetic.com

SOURCE HaloKinetic LLC

