Industry Leaders Join GAINSystems as Growth Accelerates

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSystems is pleased to announce the creation of two new positions to the Executive Team by welcoming Geoffroy de Carbonnel as SVP Product & Strategy and Dan Dodd as Director of Professional Services - SI&OP Practice Lead. The expansion follows a strategic growth initiative as the company has seen consistent client growth year after year. "Due to the results our customers are achieving we have become the industry's fastest growing supply chain planning vendor and a preferred destination for world class leaders who share our unbridled focus on customer success including Geoffroy and Dan," said Bill Benton, CEO of GAINSystems.

Geoffroy brings over two decades of experience in inventory management, logistics, and supply chain operations and solutions product management. At GAINSystems, he is responsible for the GAINS product roadmap and driving strategic initiatives for sustainable growth. Geoffroy graduated from Princeton University with a BSE, Aerospace Engineering and from Carnegie Mellon University with an MSIA, Operations & Finance.

Dan also brings over two decades of supply chain management experience, including a specialty in SI&OP and 11 years in supply chain management consulting. As part of GAINSystems' Professional Services team, he will be focused on expanding GAINS' SI&OP services and solutions. Dan graduated from Princeton University with a BSE, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and from University of Michigan with an MBA and MEM, Supply Chain.

"As we continue on our results-centric growth journey, we've been fortunate to attract some phenomenal people that share our passion & domain expertise as well as bring distinct perspective to challenge our assumptions," Bill continued. "With their help and several other new team members we will be adding in the near future, we will enhance our mission to lead in artificially-intelligent planning and optimization solutions."

About GAINSystems

GAINSystems combines an innovative approach and comprehensive supply chain optimization solutions to think of everything -- delivering amazing results with little risk. Our holistic approach considers comprehensive error and variability across supply, demand and operations, producing inventory optimization that dynamically addresses every SKU by location across the enterprise. With our proven breakthrough methodology, companies consistently see superior results including lower inventories, reduced operating costs, increased plan accuracy and higher service. To learn more visit www.GAINSystems.com.

