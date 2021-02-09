Industry Leaders Join Silver to Streamline Client Onboarding & Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Management Group of Companies, a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry, announced the additions of Jean Saladino and Patricia Neil to the Silver Team. In spite of the challenges brought on by the global pandemic over the past year, Silver experienced record-breaking growth in its cost basis and wealth technology client bases and is now expanding its leadership team to move the company to the next level.

Silver Management Group of Companies

"Silver more than doubled its client base in 2020, and our projected growth in 2021 is already shaping up to be even greater," says Blake Henry, Managing Partner & CEO. "Experienced leaders like Jean and Patti are critical for Silver to maintain and improve upon its record of successful solution delivery and unsurpassed client satisfaction."

As a Director of Relationship Management (Client Onboarding), Saladino will lead internal and external teams in delivering new client solutions and other large initiatives. Well-respected for her prior work with Scivantage, Broadridge, and TD Waterhouse, Saladino adds decades of experience in building strong client relationships and leading successful enterprise projects. "After many years in the financial technology services space, joining Silver was an easy decision for me. The company offers much more than just products -- it delivers real-world solutions," says Saladino. "I am excited to work with such an amazing team and to be part of a growing organization that truly puts its clients first."

Neil joins Silver as Managing Director of Business & Technical Operations. Her primary objectives are to elevate the Silver client experience and to streamline Silver operations processes. Neil's depth of operational experience with E*TRADE Financial and Morgan Stanley is already proving to be instrumental in scaling Silver's business. "Silver is more than just another fintech vendor. Before joining the company, I was a Silver client for more than a decade. In my opinion, Silver's solutions and service levels blow away the competition," says Neil. "I am thrilled to be part of the Silver team and eager to expand our business process outsourcing (BPO) services in response to those back-office operations teams seeking to do more with less -- especially in light of the industry's ever-increasing transaction volumes. I look forward to the continuing growth of our industry and Silver's rise in meeting those needs."

Silver is also actively expanding its business operations and product development teams. For consideration, qualified candidates (principals only please) should contact Andrew Rook, General Manager, via email [email protected].

ABOUT SILVER MANAGEMENT GROUP of COMPANIES

Founded in 1991, Silver Management Group of Companies is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of securities industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to accurately and securely process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets. For more information, please call (800) 319-6865 or visit silvermanagement.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Silver Management Group of Companies