Industry Leaders Join World Food Travel Association Board of Directors

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announces four new industry leaders are joining its Board of Directors, bringing the total number of directors now to thirteen. The new directors are:

Ioana Hardy, Managing Director, Impacters Group, a London UK-based marketing firm focused on socially conscious, sustainable and responsible businesses.

Yorm Ackuaku, Host of Item 13, a podcast dedicated to the celebration of African food. A Ghanaian native, Yorm lives in the Washington D.C. metro area.

Maureen Littlejohn, an award-winning travel journalist and Executive Editor of Culture Magazin, a publication that promotes exchange between the Canadian and Vietnamese cultures. Maureen is based in Toronto, Canada.

Glenn Jampol, President of the Finca Rosa Blanca Coffee Farm & Inn based in Costa Rica. Glenn is also the Chair of the Global Ecotourism Network (GEN).

Erik Wolf, Executive Director of the World Food Travel Association, welcomed the additions, stating "Each of our new directors brings a specific skill that strengthens our Association. These four professionals will help us to take the Association to the next level. We are grateful for their support, and look forward to working with them to leverage their own strengths in our strategy, marketing and product development initiatives."

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by Erik Wolf, its current Executive Director. It is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization provides professional programs and services to 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf, (+44) 7827 582 554, [email protected]

Erik Wolf and each of the four new Directors are available for interview/comment.

Individual images of each Director are available on request.

