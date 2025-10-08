Industry Leaders Launch Next-Gen Sustainability Consultancy, Solen Works, for Building Projects, Firms and Climate Innovation

New Company Extends Expertise to Accelerate Climate-Positive Company Growth

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability industry leaders Gunnar Hubbard, FAIA, LEED Fellow, and Michael Pulaski, PhD, have launched Solen Works, a sustainability consulting company that will provide project consulting and advisory services to help architecture and engineering firms develop climate-positive design and leadership strategies. The new firm will also offer a strategic Innovation Lab aimed at helping businesses grow and expand to new markets, and offering workshops and industry roundtables to move the needle on climate change.

Solen Works launches with a focus on accelerating climate-positive impact in the built environment by delivering cost-effective low carbon, healthy and resilient buildings. From portfolio-wide decarbonization strategies to climate-forward building design support, the firm integrates building science, incentive optimization, and market positioning to guide institutions, owners, and developers through evolving certifications and codes. By partnering with design teams or working directly with clients, Solen Works ensures project goals and decisions drive both environmental and financial returns.

"Solen" means "the sun" in Scandinavia. The sun drives Earth's energy systems, but rising atmospheric carbon is fundamentally altering how that energy moves through our climate. Solen Works will help the industry harness clean energy, embrace circularity, and create climate positive buildings and communities that work with natural systems rather than against them.

Solen Works' Innovation Lab accelerates innovation in the AEC industry by combining strong industry relationships with technical expertise to help companies expand and increase market share. Focusing on off-site fabrication, electrification, low-carbon and healthy materials, and AI-enabled tools, the company connects climate-positive innovators with compatible clients, building an ecosystem where breakthrough solutions are scaled through real-world projects. With a combined 50 years of industry connections, Hubbard and Pulaski offer strategic and technical consulting, key introductions, and access to potential clients and collaborators. Solen works is actively looking for innovative companies to explore partnership with.

The company has been accepted into Northeastern University's prestigious Roux Institute ClimateTech Incubator in Portland, Maine.

"The built environment accounts for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, and there is enormous opportunity for firms working in this space to establish themselves as sustainability leaders as we address these challenges," said Hubbard, who transitioned from mentor-in-residence to entrepreneur-in-residence at the Roux Institute ClimateTech incubator. "We're excited to partner with promising climate-positive companies and support their growth with the relationships and expertise they need to succeed at scale."

"We believe working across multiple levels in the construction ecosystem—building owners, designers, contractors, and product developers—supports innovation, improves project efficiency, and increases overall impact," said Pulaski, whose PhD in Architectural Engineering from Penn State strengthens the technical depth of their work.

Hubbard and Pulaski bring proven leadership in sustainability for the built environment, and deep expertise in integrative design processes as consultants to major institutions and developers across North America and beyond. Both led sustainability services at Thornton Tomasetti, which acquired Hubbard's former company Fore Solutions in 2012 to start the sustainability practice for the company. Together, Hubbard and Pulaski have worked together for nearly 2 decades and partnered on notable projects including Harvard's LEED Platinum and Living Building Challenge Petal certified Science & Engineering Complex, to the new Pittsburgh Airport Modernization, the first all-electric tower in Brooklyn, the Stockholm Central Railroad Station, 2 + 5 World Trade Center in NYC, and some of the first and largest Passive House projects in New England. Their integrated design process consulting at Princeton and developments at Colby, Bowdoin, Williams, Smith, University of Virginia and Johns Hopkins have set new standards for collaborative sustainability approaches.

About Solen Works Solen Works is a sustainability consulting firm with an innovation lab focused on accelerating climate-positive solutions in the built environment. Founded by industry leaders Gunnar Hubbard and Michael Pulaski, the company provides sustainability consulting and advisory services to architecture, engineering, construction firms and owners while offering strategic support to climate-positive startups and innovative product manufactures. Solen Works is located at 100 Fore Street, Portland, Maine.

