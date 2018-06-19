Industry Leaders Launch Plan A, a Federation of Creative Businesses Designed to Deliver Strategic & Creative Brand Marketing Services at Scale

The co-founders have gilded careers: Carney is the former President of Marketing for Disney, and co-founder of Naked Communications. Essex is the former CEO of Droga5 and the Tribeca Film Festival. "As algorithms increasingly control most marketing, we felt it was critical to provide a one-stop shop for the human ingenuity that AI can't provide," said Carney. "More than ever, premier brand strategy and innovative creative solutions are a business imperative," said Essex. "Plan A differentiates itself by aggregating experienced operators under one roof as an agile collective unburdened by legacy structures."

Unlike traditional holding companies, Plan A was conceived to "tap dance on the top of the funnel," said Carney. Added Essex, "the pure-play creative companies we've brought together specialize in ideas that scale across the social web. We're built to partner with platforms, publishers and other agencies that can distribute our elite upstream services." The company will also distinguish itself in its structure, with a genuine federalist model that seeks to preserve and protect cultures and truly align founder incentives rather than the incumbent holding company model based on consolidation. "We have long been committed to quality creative work for brands," said Van's General Store co-founder Liev Schreiber. "Being founding partners in Plan A gives us a larger platform to extend our reach and explore more game-changing opportunities."

Plan A will also launch with an impressive roster of strategic investor/senior advisors, including CAA founder Michael Ovitz, MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan, Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer, and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. "I've always made my decisions based on two factors: intellectual analysis and my gut," said Ovitz. "When they meet that's a go for me."

About Plan A

Plan A is a new creative federation built for the unique needs of the modern marketing era. Plan A joins together the following best-in-class independent firms including Untitled Worldwide, Van's General Store, Twin Studio, and Beekman Social, and will specialize in creative excellence, compelling experiences and unrivaled influence. info@plan-a-ww.com

About Untitled Worldwide

Untitled Worldwide is an award-winning marketing and communications agency that offers bespoke solutions rooted in strategic thinking. We grow businesses and builds brands using creative, often unconventional solutions, always in partnership with our clients and with a mind toward meaningfully growing businesses. Untitled is proven in partnering with world famous challenger brands and start-ups as well as Global S&P 1000 companies to position, organize and communicate for transformative results. Recent clients include GAP, Glossier, LG, Oscar Health Insurance and Game of War.

About Van's General Store

Van's General Store is a modern advertising agency that curates holistic brand experiences beyond what's expected. The creative firm specializes in multi-faceted branding and marketing solutions with attention to brand touchpoints. Opened in 2012 by actor/director Liev Schreiber and artist/adman Scott Carlson, VGS is rooted in distinguished marketing that often amalgamates with groundbreaking entertainment. The agency's eclectic and diverse collective is comprised of world-class talent that creates beautiful narratives, no matter what the medium. From 360° advertising campaigns to art shows, product design, branding to short films, VGS hones immersive storytelling experiences. Since its inception, the collective has created innovative work for the likes of Cadillac, PepsiCo, Chevrolet, Vespa and more.

About Twin Studio

The Twin Studio team are a London-based agency delivering engaging content for fashion and art-driven brands. Established by the internationally-renowned creative director Becky Smith, our expertise spans editorial, strategy, art direction, moving image, copywriting, design, styling, content and curation, artistic consultancy and publishing. We create strategically-led advertising campaigns, online destinations, editorial content, and innovative digital experiences to drive consumer engagement and awareness. Our all-female collective's capabilities include editorial and ad consultancy for fashion and art brands, always taking a holistic approach. T

About Beekman Social

Helmed by former Vanity Fair Head of Social, Jeffrey Tousey, Beekman Social is a collective of storytellers. Beekman specializes in creating social-first and platform-specific content that is optimized for maximum engagement. We have assembled an exclusive group of premier social media experts, best-in-class marketers, and a crack team of creative analysts to deliver exceptional content and invaluable results.

