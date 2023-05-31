Industry Leaders Launch RISE to Accelerate the Development of Open Source Software for RISC-V

News provided by

Linux Foundation Europe

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enabling commercial-ready software for application processors using RISC-V architecture for segments including mobile, consumer electronics, datacenter, and automotive

BRUSSELS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project is a new collaborative effort that brings together global industry leaders committed to accelerating the availability of software for high-performance and power-efficient RISC-V cores running high level operating systems for a variety of market segments. The RISE Governing Board includes Andes, Google, Intel, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek, Nvidia, Qualcomm Technologies, Red Hat, Rivos, Samsung, SiFive, T-Head, and Ventana. RISE is hosted by Linux Foundation Europe and the effort supports the global open standard activities and achievements of RISC-V International.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the RISC-V community, with continued popularity of the platform as well as strong progress across a variety of new use cases. However, this momentum must be supported by performant, secure, reliable and commercial-ready software," said Amber Huffman, Chair of the RISE Project. "The RISE Project brings together leaders with a shared sense of urgency to accelerate the RISC-V software ecosystem readiness in collaboration with RISC-V International."

"As a global community, we have made tremendous progress in RISC-V adoption. We are grateful to the thousands of engineers making upstream contributions and to the organizations coming together now to invest in tools and libraries in support of the RISC-V software ecosystem," said RISC-V International CEO Calista Redmond. "Accelerating adoption is our shared mission. The collective investment of our community and in the RISE Project will build on that momentum."

RISE Project members will contribute financially and provide engineering talent to address specific software deliverables prioritized by the RISE Technical Steering Committee (TSC). RISE is dedicated to enabling a robust software ecosystem specifically for application processors that includes software development tools, virtualization support, language runtimes, Linux distribution integration, and system firmware, working upstream first with existing open source communities in accordance with open source best practices.

"The RISE Project is dedicated to enabling RISC-V in open source tools and libraries (e.g., LLVM, GCC, etc) to speed implementation and time-to-market," said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. "RISC-V is a cornerstone of the European technology and industrial landscape so we're honored to provide a neutral, trusted home for the RISE Project under Linux Foundation Europe."

RISE is a global collaborative effort and welcomes new General Members. Please visit www.riseproject.dev for information on how to join.

View Quotes from the Governing Board

Media Contact
Noah Lehman
The Linux foundation
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088688/Linux_Foundation_RISE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Linux Foundation Europe

Also from this source

La Linux Foundation Europe lance un conseil consultatif pour accélérer l'impact de la collaboration ouverte paneuropéenne

Linux Foundation Europe gründet ein Beratungsgremium, um die Wirkung einer europaweiten offenen Zusammenarbeit zu beschleunigen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.