Industry Leaders Partner to Deliver a Roadmap for Building a High Performance Organization (HPO)

Jim Kavanagh, CEO of 4tell, says, "Today's business environment and distributed asset portfolios benefit greatly from a global industry standard. ISO 55000 supports a consistent framework for asset management and empowers organizations to benchmark overall portfolio performance and align capital investments with their core mission."

The paper was co-authored by Jack Kelly, ALN Senior Fellow for Federal Programs, and Michael Hardy, Director at 4tell and ALN Senior Fellow for State and Local Government, to provide teams with the management context, specific guidance and actionable steps they need to achieve success using the ISO 55000 management systems standard for asset management.

"I wish ISO 55000 had been in place while I was at OMB," says Jack Kelly, a 36-year veteran of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. "It would have provided very valuable guidance for all of the management reform projects on which I worked. I'm delighted to have had the opportunity to participate in creating a document that will make the standard accessible to a broad community of potential users. I think the white paper does that.

An electronic version of the publication is available at no cost to public sector teams, institutions, corporate organizations and others interested in unlocking the secret to becoming a HPO by reinventing the organization's relationship to asset management. Download

About Asset Leadership Network: The Asset Leadership Network is an organization composed of asset management industry leading organizations representing asset holders, professional and standards organizations, and solutions providers that support and help private industry, public organizations and government entities realize value from their assets through the application and practice of the ISO 55000 Asset Management set of standards and global asset management best practices. (www.assetleadership.net)

About 4tell™ Solutions, LP: 4tell develops Capital Asset Performance Software that allows organizations to eﬀectively align their deployment of capital with business goals and mission objectives following the principles set forth in ISO 55000. The foundation is the 4tell Platform which addresses the need for owners, executives, managers, engineers, service providers, consultants, and others to be able to compile and leverage shared capital asset data on behalf of the organization. 4tell™ develops products that drive eﬃciencies and enhance value from speciﬁc industry standard practices and business processes. (www.4tellsolutions.com)

