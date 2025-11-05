Industry Leaders Scott Roberts and John "Zeke" Czekanski Launch MOMENTUS Biopharma Consulting

LANTANA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Scott Roberts and John "Zeke" Czekanski announced today they have partnered to form MOMENTUS Biopharma Consulting, LLC ("MOMENTUS" or "the Company"), a purpose-built strategic consulting group.

Headquartered in Lantana, FL with an additional location in Boston, MA, MOMENTUS offers integrated strategic solutions across the therapeutic life cycle, sharpening the focus on value and driving better outcomes for patients. The MOMENTUS platform will strive to harness new technologies, leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), while offering human-input and deep subject-matter expertise. The suite of service offerings and best-in-class skills enables MOMENTUS to offer forward-thinking strategies while providing nimble, cost-effective solutions to our clients.

As Chief Strategy Officer - Managing Partner, Roberts brings 25 years of healthcare knowledge, subject-matter expertise, and Global Value & Access (GVA) consulting leadership to the company. Commenting on the state of the industry, Roberts said, "Our timing to form MOMENTUS coincides with a state of dramatic industry transformation and regulatory complexity, driving a need for consultancies able to provide targeted insights and strategies." He added "Helping our clients identify where to lean-in on opportunities and where to defend challenges across the life-cycle will help accelerate the approval, and acceptance of life-changing therapies."

Prior to forming MOMENTUS, Scott was a Co-Founder of Citrus Health Group, a leading strategic consultancy supporting the life-sciences. He has held leadership roles in the biopharma and consulting sectors, including Biogen, where he served as Head of GVA Strategy, Merck, Roche, Pharmacia/Pfizer, Biogen, ICON, New England Consulting Group and The Healthcare Consultancy Group.

Czekanski, MOMENTUS' CEO is a versatile leader with a track record of success shaping, nurturing, and building forward-thinking consultancies. Along with Scott and the team, Zeke will be heavily invested in the day-to-day business commenting, "I can't tell you how excited I am to launch MOMENTUS. The remarkable pace of innovation requires a drive and passion to think and act differently. MOMENTUS' combination of technology, best-in-class experts, and development of innovative strategies provides a competitive advantage to our clients, enabling them to thrive and succeed."

Zeke was a Co-Founder of Citrus Health Group (CHG), and under his guidance the company achieved revenue growth, client expansion, and development of a first-class culture. He serves on the CHG Board of Directors and previously held senior roles at Merck & Co, Inc., Cardinal Health, JK Associates, Inc., and the Fishawack Group of Companies (now Avalere).

