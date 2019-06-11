Industry Leaders Select Nine Healthcare Organizations as Champions of Frontline Workers

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerSTAT is proud to announce that nine U.S. healthcare organizations have been recognized as the 2019 CareerSTAT Frontline Healthcare Worker Champions and Emerging Champions by their peers.

"I always wanted to be a medical assistant, but I felt stuck," said Glory Anderson, an employee of Alameda Health System in Oakland, California. Recently widowed, Anderson was trying to support her family as an environmental services aide. A career bridge program for entry-level workers helped Anderson plan a career path and brush up on basic skills. "[I haven't] been in school for many years but now have the confidence to get my medical assistant certification."

CareerSTAT, an employer-led initiative of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, marks its sixth year of sponsoring the champion program . It recognizes employers who are making great strides to support healthcare's critical employees – nursing aids, medical assistants, food service workers, housekeepers, and others – who make up the frontline workforce and want to grow their careers.

This year's Champions and Emerging Champions have developed strategies to hire a workforce that reflects the community in which they operate. They have made training, education, and development opportunities accessible to more employees, regardless of financial ability or other barriers, and are helping non-clinical workers move into clinical positions with a defined career path that leads to jobs that pay family-sustaining wages.

Champions

Advocate Aurora Health, Downers Grove, Ill. , and Milwaukee, Wis.

, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati

Methodist Health System, Dallas

Parkland Health & Hospital System, Dallas

RWJBarnabas Health, West Orange, N.J.

Emerging Champions

Alameda Health System, Oakland, Calif.

Emory Healthcare, Atlanta

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Medical Center, Southwestern Oregon Healthcare Industry Partnership, Coos Bay, Ore.

"As a health system, our mission includes not only the patients and guests for whom we provide care but also our employees," said Corey Jackson, JD, SPHR, CCP, CBP, executive vice president and chief talent officer for Parkland Health & Hospital System. "By enabling team members – from the frontline through leadership – to continually develop their careers, we can both enhance their employment experience and ensure the continued provision of care for Dallas County." Parkland was recognized as an Emerging Champion in 2016. After sustained workforce investments, it has become the first organization to advance to Champion status.

Champion organizations will be honored later this month during the National Fund for Workforce Solutions' national convening in Dallas, Texas. Detailed profiles of all nine organizations, along with further information on their skill and career development programs are available on the CareerSTAT website . Since 2014, CareerSTAT has recognized a total of 51 organizations. More information about best practices for supporting and advancing entry-level healthcare workers can be found in the CareerSTAT Guide to Investing in Frontline Health Care Workers.

About CareerSTAT

CareerSTAT is a network of healthcare leaders promoting investment in the skills and careers of frontline workers. It supports healthcare organizations in using workforce development programs to increase business impact, improve health outcomes, and provide good jobs. CareerSTAT promotes innovative practices and policies for advancing frontline workers, produces an array of resources on the benefits of skill and career development, recognizes organizations leading the industry as Frontline Healthcare Worker Champions, and supports organizations developing investment programs. CareerSTAT is an employer-led initiative of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions and is generously supported by The Joyce Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation . To learn more about CareerSTAT and its partners, visit http://www.nationalfund.org/careerstat .

About the National Fund for Workforce Solutions

The National Fund for Workforce Solutions is a national network promoting economic opportunity and prosperous communities through investment and innovation. Based in Washington D.C., the National Fund for Workforce Solutions partners with philanthropy, employers, workers, public and private organizations, and more than 30 regional collaboratives to invest in skills, improve systems, and promote good jobs. The National Fund for Workforce Solutions supports civic and business leaders in developing evidence-based practices and policies that build shared prosperity. Learn more about the National Fund for Workforce Solutions at www.NationalFund.org .

