Industry Leaders Take Notice as EDS Expands its Physical Footprint

SHELTON, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Duty Solutions (EDS), a leader in off-duty law enforcement job scheduling and administration, in April 2024 relocated its headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Shelton, CT. This move symbolizes a significant step in the company's growth as well as a deeper commitment to providing exceptional service and support to over 315 law enforcement agencies across the US.

Founded in 2016 with a modest office in Trumbull, CT, EDS has consistently experienced a remarkable 30% year-over-year growth, necessitating this much-anticipated move. In 2019, the company took its first major step towards expansion by moving to a larger office space in Shelton, CT. The recent move into the heart of downtown Shelton not only accommodates the company's rapid expansion but also places it in a pivotal position for future advancements.

"Our growth over the past few years has been exponential and with this move, we are better positioned to support future growth," said CEO Rich Milliman. "Moving to the new headquarters marks a significant milestone for us," he continued, emphasizing the move as a reflection of EDS' dedication to excellence and a forward-thinking business approach.

This relocation underscores the company's commitment to its staff, technology, and infrastructure. The new facilities support the company's mission to provide vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, and payroll services to law enforcement agencies across the US, thereby ensuring that police officers and deputies can focus on their essential public safety roles.

"Our new headquarters increases the synergy between our four regional branches," says Wayne Scott, VP of Business Development, "so we can more efficiently serve our clients throughout the US."

Extra Duty Solutions' remarkable growth is charted through thoughtful leadership, innovative service offerings, and a steadfast commitment to its clients. With this recent move to a more spacious and technologically equipped facility, EDS is poised to continue its pattern of growth while enhancing the delivery of its services.

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. Extra Duty Solutions has over 215 full-service clients and 100 active-duty scheduling software clients, across 24 states. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

