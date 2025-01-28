Industry Leaders Team Up to Launch Bermuda Digital Finance Forum

Penrose Partners, SALT and The Decentralized AI Society join forces to host new event focused on blockchain adoption and decentralized AI

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrose Partners, SALT and The Decentralized AI Society (DAIS) are teaming up to launch the inaugural Bermuda Digital Finance Forum, May 6-9, 2025 in Hamilton, Bermuda. The event will convene key community leaders and stakeholders to empower local businesses and residents to leverage digital finance, along with expert discussions on institutional investing use cases for decentralized finance and artificial intelligence.

With support from the Government of Bermuda, the event will take place across venues in downtown Hamilton, including Pier 6 and the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. The conference week will feature diverse programming, including a hands-on digital finance showcase, focused dialogues, curated networking and leisure activities.

The Premier of Bermuda, David Burt, said, "The Government is pleased to host the first Bermuda Digital Finance Forum this year. I extend a special thanks to SALT and the Decentralized AI Society for their collaboration on this initiative, and we look forward to welcoming participants to our shores in May.

Bermuda takes pride in its robust regulatory and legislative framework, designed to empower financial organizations to innovate and thrive on a global scale. The Bermuda Digital Finance Forum reflects our commitment to fostering collaboration among global leaders in this growing space, as well as in emerging technologies such as decentralized AI.

As Bermuda continues to strengthen our digital finance sector, we are confident that this event will open new opportunities for local businesses and create more high-quality jobs for Bermudians."

Day 1 of the Digital Finance Forum, hosted on Wednesday, May 7 at Pier 6, aims to drive nation-state level adoption of digital finance. A special USDC Airdrop, powered by the island's first DABA Licensed company, Circle, will allow attendees to spend digital dollars on a variety of goods and services from local Bermudian businesses at the conference.

Days 2 and 3 will take place at the Hamilton Princess Resort & Beach Club. The conference will reflect on the island-wide USDC airdrop from Day 1, and feature content focused on business opportunities within digital finance via networking among leading investors, protocols and entrepreneurs in the digital assets ecosystem. Forum speakers and participants will discuss the financial applications of blockchain and AI, changes to global regulatory frameworks and the future of digital asset management.

"SALT and DAIS are thrilled to team up with Penrose Partners to support their efforts in driving digital finance forward in Bermuda," said John Darsie, CEO of SALT, and Michael Casey, CEO of DAIS, in a joint statement. "Bermuda has a proud history of driving responsible innovation in financial services. We look forward to providing our experience and perspectives on digital asset management and decentralized AI to help the island continue to be a leader in providing progressive policies and frameworks for these sectors."

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.digitalfinanceforum.com/.

About Penrose Partners

Penrose Partners is a Bermuda-based digital asset advisory firm that consults governments and leading digital asset companies on economic development and institutional go-to-market strategies.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum covering the intersection of finance, technology and public policy. Founded in 2009, SALT's global event series and media properties convene key executives, investors and government officials to accelerate digital innovation in financial services and beyond. For more information, please visit salt.org.

About DAIS

The Decentralized AI Society (DAIS) brings together the leading players in the emergent decentralized AI ecosystem to collectively promote the development of an open AI economy that's built by and for the benefit of human beings.

Media Contacts:

G Clay Miller

Penrose Partners, Partner and Head of Community

[email protected]

Prosek Partners for SALT

[email protected]

SOURCE SALT