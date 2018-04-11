Industry Leaders to Discuss Dynamic LNG Market at Inaugural LNG Forum 2018

Shell's recent LNG outlook report[1] revealed that Asian demand for LNG grew by more than 17 million tonnes in 2017, exceeding industry predictions.

The report further highlighted that global demand for LNG is set to increase at an average of 4 per cent per year.

It also revealed that China overtook South Korea's position as the world's second largest importer last year, with a substantial increase in the country's total LNG demand reaching 38 million tonnes in 2017.

Some of these findings will be discussed during the three sessions at the LNG Forum 2018.

Chairman of BW Group Ltd and the Singapore Maritime Foundation, Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, will chair the first session at the LNG Forum 2018, which will see industry leaders discuss the impact of new LNG supplying nations and demand shifts, including the development of innovative floating solutions.

He will be joined by Chen Bo, Executive Director, President, China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co., Ltd (UNIPEC), Steve Hill, Executive Vice President, Shell Energy, Hadi Hallouche, Head of LNG, Trafigura Pte Ltd and Jean-Pierre Mateille, Vice President Trading, Total Gas & Power Ltd.

Other sessions at the LNG Forum will touch on related aspects of the LNG industry. Moderated by Mr Michael Chia, Past Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation, the second session will focus on important new developments, for instance in Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) markets, and the potential challenges in meeting growth of small scale LNG in the Asian region.

Following that, participants can look forward to a fireside chat with guest speaker Mr Nicolas Sartini, Chief Executive Officer, APL (APL is a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, which has recently invested in LNG fuelled container vessels), before rounding up the day's sessions' with a "Special Focus" discussion on downstream LNG bunkering and small-scale LNG markets, chaired by Mr Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"This year's LNG forum promises to bring together panellists that represent the top movers and shakers in the industry, including regulators, suppliers, and ship managers, and look at the momentum behind the switch to LNG as a marine fuel in the Asian region," said Chris Hayman, Chairman of Seatrade UBM EMEA.

Notes to Editors

About Singapore Maritime Foundation

Established in 2004, the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) is a private sector-led organisation that seeks to develop and promote Singapore as an International Maritime Centre (IMC). As the representative voice for the commercial players of the maritime industry, SMF seeks to forge strong partnerships with the public and private sectors of the maritime industry. SMF spearheads initiatives to promote the diverse clusters of the maritime industry in Singapore and at international frontiers, and to attract young talents to join the sector. SMF is directed by its Board of Directors which comprises prominent leaders in the Singapore maritime community.

For details, visit www.smf.com.sg.

About the Singapore Maritime Week 2018 (21st – 27th April 2018)

LNG Forum 2018 is held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2018 (SMW). SMW is the leading maritime event in Singapore driven by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. SMW gathers the international maritime community in Singapore for a week of conferences, dialogues, exhibitions and social events in celebration of all things maritime. These events reflect the vibrancy and diversity of Singapore as a major international maritime centre.

