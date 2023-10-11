INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DISCUSS TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS AT THE INSPIRE LUXURY HOSPITALITY CONFERENCE

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is thrilled to announce more details about the upcoming INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference. This premier event, set to take place at the Eden Roc Miami Beach on December 11 & 12, 2023, is a must-attend for professionals in the luxury hospitality industry.

ILHA INSPIRE networking event
With a limit of just 500 in-person attendees, INSPIRE offers an intimate, curated environment ideal for networking, learning, and deal-making. The conference will connect industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers, fostering an environment that encourages business deals and collaborations.

The INSPIRE Networking Hub is designed to facilitate business deals and networking, giving attendees the opportunity to stay current with the most innovative industry products and services. This unique opportunity provides the research and expertise needed to make informed decisions for your hotel in 2024 and ensure a competitive advantage.

The conference will also provide access to an exclusive world of deals, inspiration, insights, and handpicked solutions providers. Deals get made at INSPIRE.

One of the highlights of the conference is a keynote speech by Don Peebles, CEO of the Peebles Corporation. An advocate for diverse and inclusive communities, Peebles will share his thoughts on economic inclusion in the luxury hospitality landscape, emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment and equal opportunities.

Another speaker highlight is Bruce Wardinski, CEO of Playa Hotels, who will discuss the expanding trend of all-inclusive resorts, a topic that is currently hot in the luxury hospitality sector. Wardinski will shed light on the strategic success of the all-inclusive space and how Playa has integrated sustainability initiatives into its all-inclusive offerings, considering it an integral part of their culture.

In a recent interview with Luxury Hoteliers magazine, Wardinski spoke about Playa's ESG and DEI initiatives that reach deep into the local community, their team, and follow through to the guest. Looking ahead to the future, he told the ILHA, "Playa Resorts aims to elevate the all-inclusive experience further by continuing to expand and innovate. Whether it's a 250-room resort or a smaller 41-room property, Playa Resorts is confident in its ability to deliver exceptional service."

We want to express our gratitude to sponsors like Crestron, Avendra and the Art of Tea. Their continuous support for the ILHA INSPIRE event has been essential in ensuring its success and in fulfilling our organization's mission to provide a valuable platform for hoteliers and hospitality professionals to connect, learn, and foster growth within the full-service industry.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain insights, network, and make deals at the premier conference for luxury hospitality. Register now to secure your place at the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference. We look forward to welcoming you to the Eden Roc Miami Beach this December.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):
The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing valuable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to come together and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

