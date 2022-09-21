Industry Leaders to Disrupt The Way Infrastructure is Delivered

Community Infrastructure Partners Set to Transform Infrastructure Delivery Models by Putting Communities First

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Infrastructure Partners (CIP) today announced the launch of their company that intends to challenge the status quo for how infrastructure is being addressed in the U.S. by offering a performance-based delivery model to implement infrastructure improvements better, faster, and cheaper than traditional means. Communities across the country are continuing to grapple with aging and inadequate infrastructure, regular flooding, and deteriorating water lines. Solutions that advocate for integrating the voice of community members, provide quality long-term job opportunities, and prioritize environmental justice are core to addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

CIP enables communities to build beyond infrastructure and accelerate community resilience by partnering with local municipalities and utilities to plan, design, implement, and maintain infrastructure projects within a broader programmatic approach. These solutions simultaneously address environmental issues as well as social-economic goals such as minority business utilization, local workforce employment, and resident participation.

"The traditional approach of one-off project delivery has proven to be inefficient, ineffective, and underfunded in the face of increasing and intensifying climate events. Based on our unique experience in the industry, the best model is an inclusive, programmatic approach that identifies and remediates dozens, if not hundreds of dispersed projects across a geographic area," explained Shawn Kerachsky, CEO of CIP. "To make our communities resilient, our programs maximize every single dollar invested to achieve not only a community's infrastructure needs but also social, environmental, and financial community benefits."

The CIP team brings a wealth of experience in ESG, climate resilience, financing, program structuring, stormwater management, operations and maintenance, and contractor development. CIP's seasoned management team includes Shawn Kerachsky, CEO; Sean Agid, Chief Business Officer; Pete Littleton, Chief Operating Officer; Elizabeth Wheaton, Chief Sustainability and Resilience Officer; and Eric Jones, Senior Program Director.

About Community Infrastructure Partners

Community Infrastructure Partners has re-imagined the way infrastructure projects are developed by aligning strategy and execution with entrepreneurship and innovation. CIP employs a performance-based delivery model that is structured and implemented with a goal of delivering infrastructure better, faster, and cheaper. CIP is comprised of leaders with more than 40 years of collective experience developing and implementing community infrastructure programs across the country with a proven track record of delivering on promises related to communities' resilience goals. For more information, please visit www.communityinfrastructurepartners.com.

