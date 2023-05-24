Industry Leaders to Present WEF Circular Water Economy Summit

Water Environment Federation

24 May, 2023, 08:14 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Circular Water Economy Summit (CWES) has added several more industry leaders to its roster of prominent speakers. This inaugural event, hosted by the Water Environment Federation, takes place July 18-20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Summit is designed to create the collaboration and networking opportunities that are essential to building a circular water economy. "A lot of times we work in silos, and we don't share best practices when we should," said Kevin Butt, Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability for Toyota's North American Environmental Sustainability Programs and a keynote speaker at the Summit. "This shouldn't be a competitive discussion; this should be about how we continue to improve water quality and preserve volume, so we can continue to prosper in the future."

Recently announced CWES speakers include …

  • Andy Battjes, Brown-Forman
  • Ben Townsend, Google
  • Candice Lawton, RePurpose Global
  • Chris Luettgen, The Alliance for Pulp & Paper Technology Innovation
  • Erica Pann, Antea Group
  • George Patrick, Arcadis
  • John Michael Corn, AquAeTer, Inc.
  • Matthew Blandford, Beam Suntory
  • Olaf van der Kolk, AquaMinerals

In addition to keynotes, the program features facilitated panel discussions and "World Café" roundtables so attendees can ask questions and share successful approaches to sustainable water use.

Sponsors are also joining the Summit to advance discussions on these topics. "Xylem is proud to sponsor the inaugural WEF Circular Water Economy Summit and help shape the business of industrial water," said Jeff Weido, Xylem's Senior Director of Marketing – Industrial. "We look forward to collaborating with other experts and our peers at the CWES to further conversations around managing water profitably and highlight the importance of sustainability in this sector."

For CWES program, registration, and hotel information, visit www.wef.org/cwesummit.

About WEF 
The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of more than 30,000 individual members and 75 affiliated Member Associations representing water quality professionals around the world. Established in 1928, WEF's mission is to inspire the water community in pursuit of human and environmental well-being. WEF's goals are to attract and develop a passionate workforce, cultivate a purpose-driven community to sustainably solve water challenges for all, and lead the transformation to the circular water economy. Learn more at https://www.wef.org

Contact: Heidi Bragg, 703.684.2465, [email protected]

SOURCE Water Environment Federation

