Industry Leaders Turn to Adaptive Insights for Business Planning

Companies are adopting the Business Planning Cloud to address the inefficiencies that come from static, manual planning across departments and functions. When people all over the enterprise manually create plans on spreadsheets coupled with legacy, on-prem systems, they produce an ocean of individual operational plans. This siloed, static approach prevents decision-makers from seeing the big picture and aligning to run the business together.

"We chose Adaptive Insights because it offered advanced functionality, the opportunity to automate our processes, and gave our planners the ability to collaborate in real-time," said Holly Francois, senior vice president and corporate controller at Maritz. "Our business structure is complex. Adaptive Insights made it possible to standardize planning, forecasting, and reporting on the Business Planning Cloud across multiple business units. It's easy to use and has made engagement of planners across the Maritz organization simple. Adaptive Insights has been a game-changer for us."

American Family Insurance, Guardian Life, Maritz, P.F. Chang's, Steve Madden and other market leaders have chosen Adaptive Insights for planning that's powerful, easy to use for everybody in an organization, and at enterprise scale.

"Enterprises recognize that companywide, integrated planning is a strategic advantage," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "Silos across business units, functions, and even departments prevent many enterprises from understanding what is really happening with their business. That's why our Business Planning Cloud platform has in-memory computing built for power and scale, yet is easy enough so that it can be used by everybody who plans. The result is visibility into every corner of the business, enabling even the largest organizations to make better, faster decisions."

Adaptive Live, the company's annual user conference, is being held May 22-24 at the Venetian Las Vegas.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights powers a new generation of business planning. We transform the planning process into a strategic advantage for more than 3,800 organizations around the world with powerful modeling that's easy for everybody who plans. Our Business Planning Cloud platform enables organizations of all sizes to adapt to changing business conditions with confidence and agility. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveinsights.com.

