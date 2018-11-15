Industry Leaders Weigh in on Customer Experience (CX) Trends in 2019

HGS releases annual list of top BPO industry trends with a twist. This year's authors are reknowned industry thought leaders and analysts.

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, HGS publishes a list of top customer experience (CX) trends—an on-the-ground forecast of how BPO partners will be called on to cost-effectively address CX needs in the new year. HGS is honored to share unique and well-informed perspectives from an elite group of industry thought leaders for this year's predictions.

The 2019 report is segmented into three sections: "Out with the Old," "In with the New," and "Outsourcing, Evolved," and shares a total of 11 trends.

In "Out with the Old," the industry turns the page on old CX models and outlines shifting expectations and the need for fully empowered brand ambassadors to deliver optimized service.

"In with the New" addresses the wide range of disrupters—those capabilities and tools required to stay ahead of consumer demand. These innovations are designed to provide the right answer fast while leaning on self-service, mobile, messaging, social media, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA), and the effective use of analytics, everywhere.

The final section, "Outsourcing Evolved," addresses BPO industry growth. According to a recent report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the outsourced customer care services market is predicted to be valued at $110 billion by 2024. Commercial models and location options are maturing to provide the right set of resources to cost-effectively help clients compete in a digitally transforming world. No model is better suited than the agile BPO to help companies operate better, faster and cheaper.

Here's a quick look at three of the biggest trends in customer experience, according to the expert opinions shared in the 2019 HGS CX trends report:

Section 1: Out with the Old

2019 will be the beginning of the end of the "factory floor" model of CX management.

- Matthew Dixon, Chief Product and Research Officer, Tethr

Section 2: In with the New

Consumers are more empowered with access to their aggregated electronic health data.

- Ryan Howells, Principal, Leavitt Partners

Section 3: Outsourcing, Evolved

The move toward nearshoring accelerates.

- Peter Ryan, Principal, Ryan Strategic Advisory

To see all 11 trends and learn more about the forces shaping customer experience management, download the HGS Top Customer Experience Trends in 2019 Ebook here: https://info.teamhgs.com/Top10Trends2019.html

