Industry Leaders Work with Flooid's Flexible and Resilient Basket Platform Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a specialized platform that delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across any sales channel and retail format today announced the latest release of its Flooid App Suite. The Flooid App Suite offers the agility and flexibility and the best in Mobile POS, Endless Aisle, POS, Self-Checkout and Convertible Lane, Follow-me Basket, Cash Office, Maintenance and Management tools across all retail verticals.

Tanya Bowen, Chief Digital Officer, Flooid

The company is also continuing to highlight Flooid's network of partners and collaborators following the official unveiling of the Flooid brand at booth #5737 at NRF 2020 this week.

"With the advent of rapid innovation in retail, the importance of store inter-operability and emergence of the store as a digital hub, IBM and Flooid (formally PCMS) have partnered to provide a digital store platform for today that scales and enables creative new channels for tomorrow," said Colm O'Brien, Director Global Consumer Industry, IBM.

IBM Store in the Cloud provides the ecosystem, architectural and omnichannel solutions that are powered by Flooid App Suite, Flooid Core and Basket by Flooid. IBM change transformation alongside Flooid will reimagine and recreate the store as your digital edge in retail.

Tim O'Loughlin, President - Verifone Americas, said: "Flooid offers retailers a seamless customer experience with a basket that follows the customer, not the channel. The synergy between Flooid and Verifone provides retailers with innovative, flexible and secure transaction and payments capabilities."

Flooid is also working with SUSE, the world's largest independent open source software company that gives retailers more flexibility to innovate, increase efficiency and gain insight into their operations. Together Flooid and SUSE are helping retailers to control costs, simplify solutions, scale fast and accelerate their response to market trends.

Brent Schroeder, Global CTO - SUSE, said: "Open source infrastructure software plays a critical role in simplifying the delivery of the modern customer experience to meet the demands of today's dynamic retail environment.

"Our work with Flooid redefines the shopping experience for customers and accelerates business innovation for retailers."

Berty Ho, Vice President - Strategic Alliances - Tecsys, said: "Our collaboration with Flooid will deliver a strong value proposition to global retailers seeking best-of-breed commerce platform capabilities and needing a true seamless customer journey experience where the basket follows the customer."

Flooid is also working with NEC to help retailers innovate. With biometric technologies becoming more commonplace in consumer's lives and the growth of IoT and data opportunities that lie within, Flooid and NEC are partnering to enhance frictionless in-store journeys. NEC's advanced face recognition technology combined with Flooid App Suite and Flooid Personalized Offers can enable seamless consumer and employee recognition and a personal engagement. Demonstrations will be available at Flooid booth #5737 at NRF 2020.

Naru Notomi, Director - 1st Retail Solutions Division - NEC Corporation, said: "The solution being demonstrated is just the first step of an exciting collaboration, where both companies' domain knowledge and technologies are being combined to bring innovation to the retail industry of the future."



Tanya Bowen, Chief Digital Officer – Flooid, said "We'd like to invite every retailer to visit us at booth #5737 to learn more about the seamless benefits our industry partnerships can bring to their businesses."

++ Flooid will be unveiling its new brand at NRF 2020 in New York. Visit booth #5737 for a Flooid experience including interactive customer journey and software demonstrations.

About Flooid

The Flooid platform delivers deep and resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IoT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations. For more information about Flooid please visit https://www.flooid.com/

