Industry Leading Argus Merchant Services Celebrates Winning Both INC. 5000 and Entrepreneur360 Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selecting the right merchant services company to use can be the difference between failure and success for many businesses. It is also an area where there's often reports of companies not performing up to par. In exciting news, in this area, Argus Merchant Services continues to build their reputation as a "go to choice", winning a place on 2019's prestigious INC. 5000 and Entrepreneur360 lists. For the INC. 5000 list, this is Argus Merchant Service's second appearance in a row and for the Entrepreneur360 list, it is the company's third consequent placement. Both lists are independent and extremely well-respected.

"We are very pleased to receive this kind of recognition again and again from the world's top business authorities," commented Eugene Gold, Managing Partner at Argus. "We will continue to live by our company principles and keep the same kind of high standards in the coming year and beyond."

One of the areas where Argus Merchant Services have built a remarkable reputation is the attractive price points. They offer their full-featured merchant service packages for both small and medium-sized businesses. The availability of these packages has opened doors for businesses to perform at a more optimal level, as a merchant service account is essential for their operations.



The feedback from Argus Merchant Services clients also continues to be positive across the board.



Dave S., from Washington, recently said in a five-star review, "We are a very young company who had less than ideal experiences with merchant service companies. That said for the last year we have been with Argus Merchant Services and they have met or gone beyond all of our expectations. We don't hesitate to recommend them to any small business."



For more information be sure to visit https://argusinvision.com.

