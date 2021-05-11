Industry Leading Benefits Expert Joins Lockton, Further Strengthening Firm's Growing Seattle Presence

"Ian is one of the most qualified human resources and benefits advisors in our industry, with an unrivaled reputation and depth of experience," said Tate McCoy, President of Lockton's Mountain West region. "His addition to our talented team serves as clear proof of our commitment to provide the best expertise, information and service to clients throughout the Pacific Northwest."

With 20 years of experience delivering premier healthcare, benefits, risk, retirement and human resources solutions to national and multi-national employers, Flatt's client expertise spans numerous industries and sectors, including high-tech, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing, distribution, and oil/gas. He joins Lockton from Mercer, where he constructed employee benefit plans to maximize the objectives of clients' human capital initiatives. He also supported the company's business growth in Pacific Northwest markets with particular emphasis on Health & Benefits solutions.

"I am proud and excited to support Lockton's client-centered mission and to join a team that offers the highest level of service and responsiveness in the marketplace," said Flatt. "I look forward to developing innovative, cost-effective human capital and benefits strategies that help tackle the challenge of rising benefit costs across our country and community."

A dual citizen of Australia and the United States, Flatt is also an active member of regional and global professional committees within and external to Lockton, specifically focusing on the Asia-Pacific markets.

