Industry-leading Biotech Firm Allied BioScience Moves Plano Offices to Support Growing Team

Local biotech firm Allied BioScience is relocating its Dallas-Fort Worth headquarters within Plano to provide ample space for the growing team as the company continues to create products that fight the global burden of infectious disease.

"The expansion of Allied BioScience, a homegrown Plano company, is further evidence that we are a city of excellence and innovation," said Harry LaRosiliere, Mayor of Plano. "Plano is excited to see Allied BioScience grow their footprint as they develop a game-changing solution to fight the spread of infectious diseases."

JLL brokered the deal, doubling the square footage from Allied BioScience's previous office space. The company is also planning to move its research and development labs into a larger space to support its product line's robust diversification.

The recent, significant momentum of the 12-year-old biotechnology pioneer increased its staffing needs. The company plans to hire across all departments this year to support significant sales increases following broader Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) authorization for use across the country this quarter, as well as an expansion beyond the suite of surface coatings to diversify its product offerings in the coming months.

"For well over a decade, Allied BioScience has remained committed to fighting the global burden of infectious disease, and the past year has been our most exciting to date as we worked alongside the Environmental Protection Agency and other leaders to fight SARS-CoV-2," said Michael Ruley, CEO, Allied BioScience. "This year, we expect tremendous, continued growth and are excited to have found the perfect space for our team as they continue their essential work in bringing antimicrobial technology to businesses across the U.S."

The move comes after the company's groundbreaking surface coating SurfaceWise2 became the first-ever antiviral product to receive EPA approval to continuously protect against COVID-19 with a single application in August of 2020. The product is also proven in independent lab studies and field trials to provide the same residual defense against other threatening viruses and bacteria, including Staphylococcus, Pseudomonas and Klebsiella.

About Allied BioScience

Allied BioScience is a disruptive biotechnology company specializing in continuously active antimicrobial coatings providing 90 days of surface protection. Working across various industries and commercial settings, its customers include health systems, sports facilities, and other commercial partners.

The company is dedicated to saving life through revolutionary science and focuses on developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments through long-lasting, always-on antimicrobial coatings.

About SurfaceWise2™

SurfaceWise2™ is the first and only continuously active antimicrobial surface coating authorized by the EPA to provide long-lasting, 30-day protection against viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, with a single application. The revolutionary product was built upon Allied BioScience's EPA-registered SurfaceWise™, the first generation, patented, transparent antimicrobial coating proven to prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, and algae.

These products do not protect users or others against food-borne or disease-causing bacteria or fungi. It is a violation of federal law to use these products in a manner inconsistent with the labeling.

